Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Merchants Bank-Backed SPAC Seeks Listing in Hong Kong

01/17/2022 | 11:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Justina Lee

A special-purpose acquisition vehicle backed by China Merchants Bank Co. has applied for a public offering in Hong Kong, making it the first such company to seek a listing under new rules in the Asian financial hub.

Aquila Acquisition Corp. plans to used proceeds from the offering to combine with one or more target companies in the field of "new economy" sectors including green energy, life sciences and advanced technology and manufacturing in Asia, with a focus on China, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late Monday. It added, however, that it may pursue a target company in any sector.

It would have two years to announce a merger target, and three years to complete a merger.

The newly formed company, whose ultimate parent is China Merchants Bank, is the first SPAC to file for a listing in Hong Kong after the city moved to allow such vehicles with effect from Jan. 1.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises money and trades on a stock exchange with the intent of merging with a private company and taking it public. Combining with a SPAC has become a popular alternative to a traditional initial public offering because it is often faster and lets the company going public to make business projections, which isn't allowed in a traditional IPO.

Aquila didn't specify a timeline for the offering nor say how much it intends to raise. Morgan Stanley and CMB International Capital are acting as the joint sponsors of the offering.

Numerous Asian investment firms have gone to U.S. stock exchanges to list SPACs in recent years, as the vehicles grew in popularity. Hong Kong's exchange, like its regional rival Singapore which also recently introduced rules for allowing SPACs, wants to attract business from the deal makers that put such vehicles together and the startups that merge with them to go public.


Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 2340ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 1.17% 48.58 End-of-day quote.-0.27%
MORGAN STANLEY -3.58% 98.88 Delayed Quote.0.73%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 0.17% 6398.316 Real-time Quote.1.74%
All news about CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
01/17China Merchants Bank-Backed SPAC Seeks Listing in Hong Kong
DJ
01/17China Merchants Bank-backed SPAC files first application under new Hong Kong rules
RE
01/17Nomura Adjusts China Merchants Bank's Price Target to HK$86.33 From HK$82.2, Keeps at B..
MT
01/11Longyuan Power Sells Nearly $393 Million of 90-Day Renminbi Bonds
MT
01/11Huaneng Power Sells $314 Million of 46-Day Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
01/06Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.7%, Bucks Global Trends in Late Rally
MT
2021China's Didi plans Hong Kong 'listing by introduction', picks banks - sources
RE
2021China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Announces Addition of Employee Supervisor of the Elevent..
CI
2021Shimao downgraded by Moody's, Fitch on increased financing risks
RE
2021China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Liu Xiaoming to the Board of Su..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 325 B 51 200 M 51 200 M
Net income 2021 114 B 17 898 M 17 898 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,7x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 1 237 B 195 B 195 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 90 867
Free-Float -
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 48,58 CNY
Average target price 63,29 CNY
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui Yu Tian President, CEO & Executive Director
Liang Wang CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Liangjun Xiong Chairman-Supervisory Board
See Hong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-0.27%192 430
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-0.29%464 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.69%392 099
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%251 124
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY21.01%225 610
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.33%190 977