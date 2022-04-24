Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  China
  Shanghai Stock Exchange
  China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-21
42.50 CNY   +2.96%
04/24 China Merchants Bank Dives Amid Watchdog Probe Into Ex-CEO
DJ
04/22CHINA MERCHANTS BANK : First quarterly report of 2022
PU
04/22China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
China Merchants Bank Dives Amid Watchdog Probe Into Ex-CEO

04/24/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of China Merchants Bank fell sharply after China's anticorruption watchdog said it would investigate the lender's former chief executive days after he was removed from his position.

China Merchants Bank shares fell as much as 11% to 46.15 Hong Kong dollars (US$5.88) on Monday morning. They were last 9.3% lower at HK$47.20, taking year-to-date losses to about 22%.

The drop came after China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said late Friday that former CEO Tian Huiyu was "suspected of seriously violating discipline and laws," without providing additional details. China Merchants Bank earlier in the week said its board had voted to remove Mr. Tian from his positions at the company "subject to further assignment."

Mr. Tian couldn't be immediately reached for comment Monday.

The Shenzhen-based lender also reported its first-quarter results on Friday, posting a 13% rise in profit, although it reported that 2.57% of its loans to the property-development industry were nonperforming at the end of March, compared with 1.39% in December.

Daiwa Capital analysts Michael Zeng and Leon Qi said in a note that China Merchants Bank's management change was a step in the right direction and its first-quarter results seemed "robust" despite a slowdown in loan growth. The analysts lowered their target price to HK$65.00 from HK$74.00 to factor in weak market sentiment but kept a buy call on the stock on expectations that loan growth will reaccelerate once the impact of the pandemic eases.

Citi analysts wrote said in a note that China's investigation and the worse-than-expected asset quality "may weigh on China Merchants Bank's share price performance in the short term."

The U.S. investment bank maintained a buy rating and its target price of HK$73.84, saying it expects the lender to undergo a smooth management transition, as the company's new executive named to oversee operations, Chief Financial Officer Wang Liang, has "rich working experience" and "stands a chance to officially assume Mr. Tian's roles."

Nomura analysts maintained a buy rating but reduced their target price to HK$75.78 from HK$88.29, noting first-quarter profit was in line with estimates and forecasting lower growth in non-interest income would be offset by lower operating expenses going forward.

Regarding the management change, they said that "despite near-term uncertainty, we believe the long-term outlook remains intact."


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-24-22 2353ET

