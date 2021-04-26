Log in
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
China Merchants Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF A SHAREHOLDER SUPERVISOR

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

招 商 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock Code: 03968)

(Preference Share Stock Code: 04614)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF

A SHAREHOLDER SUPERVISOR

The board of supervisors (the "Board of Supervisors") of China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Company") received a letter of resignation today from Mr. Wen Jianguo, a Shareholder Supervisor of the Company. Due to change of work arrangement, Mr. Wen Jianguo resigned as a Shareholder Supervisor of the Company and a member of the Nomination Committee under the Board of Supervisors with effect from 26 April 2021.

Mr. Wen Jianguo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board of Supervisors and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and creditors of the Company.

The Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wen Jianguo for his contributions to the Company during his term of office.

The Board of Supervisors of

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.

26 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Tian Huiyu, Liu Jianjun and Wang Liang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Miao Jianmin, Fu Gangfeng, Zhou Song, Hong Xiaoyuan, Zhang Jian, Su Min, Wang Daxiong and Luo Sheng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Leung Kam Chung, Antony, Zhao Jun, Wong See Hong, Li Menggang, Liu Qiao and Tian Hongqi.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:13:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
