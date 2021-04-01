Log in
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.    600036

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
  Report
China Merchants Bank : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...

04/01/2021 | 05:23am EDT
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/03/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

Date Submitted

01/04/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

03968

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

(See Remark 1)

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

4,590,901,172

1.00

4,590,901,172

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

4,590,901,172

1.00

4,590,901,172

(2) Stock code :

600036

Description :

A Shares (Shanghai)

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

(See Remark 1)

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

20,628,944,429

1.00

20,628,944,429

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

20,628,944,429

1.00

20,628,944,429

2. Preference Shares

U.S. $1,000,000,000 4.40% Non- Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("Offshore

(1)Stock code : 04614 Description : Preference Shares")

Authorised share

No. of Offshore

capital

preference

Par value

(See Remark 2)

shares

(RMB)

(U.S.$)

Balance at close of preceding month

50,000,000

100

1,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

0

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000

100

1,000,000,000

RMB27,500,000,000 (dividend yield of

4.81%, Non-Cumulative) Domestic

360028

Preference Shares ("Domestic

Stock code :

Description :

Preference Shares")

Authorised share

No. of

capital

preference

Par value

(See Remark 3)

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

275,000,000

100

27,500,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

0

Balance at close of the month

275,000,000

100

27,500,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (Total

59,352,045,601

registered share capital and Preference Shares) (RMB) :

(See Remark 4)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No. of preference shares

(1) USD

(2) Domestic

Offshore

No. of other

Preference

Preference

classes of

(1) H Shares

(2) A Shares

Shares

Shares

shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

4,590,901,172

20,628,944,429

50,000,000

275,000,000

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

0

0

0

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

4,590,901,172

20,628,944,429

50,000,000

275,000,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Nil

of options (State currency)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

Nil

(Other class)

Nil

A Shares
The initial conversion price is RMB19.02 per share, subject to adjustment
(26/05/2017)
H Shares
The initial conversion price is HK$21.06 per H Share, subject to adjustment
(26/05/2017)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

Amount at

pursuant

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

thereto

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon

occurrence of a trigger event

368,812,915

pursuant to the terms and

H Shares

conditions with respect to the

(See Remark

Offshore Preference Shares

U.S.$

1,000,000,000

Nil

1,000,000,000

Nil

5)

Stock code (if listed)

04614

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. Domestic Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon

occurrence of a trigger event

1,445,846,477

pursuant to the terms and

A Shares

conditions with respect to the

(See Remark

Domestic Preference Shares

RMB

27,500,000,000

Nil

27,500,000,000

Nil

6)

Stock code (if listed)

360028

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

4. N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:15:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
