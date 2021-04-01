China Merchants Bank : ·Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...

Balance at close of the month

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (the "Bank")

Name of Issuer

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

For the month ended

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

U.S. $1,000,000,000 4.40% Non- Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("Offshore

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

A Shares

The initial conversion price is RMB19.02 per share, subject to adjustment

(26/05/2017)

H Shares

The initial conversion price is HK$21.06 per H Share, subject to adjustment

(26/05/2017)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Amount at pursuant thereto as at Currency of close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month

1. Offshore Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon

occurrence of a trigger event 368,812,915 pursuant to the terms and H Shares conditions with respect to the (See Remark Offshore Preference Shares U.S.$ 1,000,000,000 Nil 1,000,000,000 Nil 5) Stock code (if listed) 04614 Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2. Domestic Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon

occurrence of a trigger event 1,445,846,477 pursuant to the terms and A Shares conditions with respect to the (See Remark Domestic Preference Shares RMB 27,500,000,000 Nil 27,500,000,000 Nil 6) Stock code (if listed) 360028

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

