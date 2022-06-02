Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05-31
39.69 CNY    0.00%
12:44aChina banks appeal for relaxation of documentation rules to ease funds flow-sources
RE
05/27China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2021
CI
05/24Yanzhou Coal Raises $450 Million via Renminbi Bond Offering; Shares Gain 3%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China banks appeal for relaxation of documentation rules to ease funds flow-sources

06/02/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 lockdown lifted in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Banks in China are urging regulators to relax rigid documentation rules as companies there have not been able to fulfill them due to COVID-19 lockdowns, forcing the lenders to halt services such as loan disbursements, sources said.

In China, contracts and transactions are legally recognised only if the documents they are captured on are stamped with the official red company seal.

But lenders in China require documents to be stamped with the seal at the branch counter to disburse larger loans or grant foreign exchange, and some matters can only be handled by the branch where the firm is registered.

As the coronavirus spread across China and forced citywide lockdowns, many bank branches were either closed or were severely understaffed. Companies - from small- and medium- sized to Fortune 500 state-owned enterprises - could not thus meet the documentation requirements, leading to lenders refusing to provide the services, said the banking and company sources.

The development worsens the situation for companies, already battling falling demand and supply-chain disruptions caused by the lockdowns, and hampers Beijing's plans to reverse a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy through easier availability of credit and bulking up of services.

And even as the Chinese financial hub of Shanghai has eased harsh lockdown rules, several bankers told Reuters it will take time for the backlog of transactions to be cleared and for full banking services to resume. There are also concerns that a recurrence of the outbreak could see curbs being imposed again.

Bankers have urged regulators to relax some of the documentation rules, but have not received any clear-cut answers or commitments, according to the sources.

"We had to have discussions in each city with each regulator - which were all having different interpretations," said one senior banker at a global lender, referring to attempts to seek a relaxation in documentation rules to provide banking services.

The regulators did not provide an official relaxation of policy but in summary said "we will close our eyes, but if there's a screw-up we will scream and punish you saying how come you didn't follow the regulations," he added.

One large state-owned lender was told by regulators they should have had a contingency plan to handle the disruptions caused by the lockdowns, but didn't allow for any flexibility, said another person with knowledge of the matter.

The China Banking and Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) did not respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to talk to media.

CLOSED BUSINESS

Shanghai's two-month lockdown has already disrupted companies' functions like dividend-payment paperwork and dollar-buying as they were unable to collect the signatures and seals needed to process foreign exchange contracts.

The banks' documentation requirements heap further pain on them.

"There doesn't appear to be any backup, any business continuity," said John Evans, a consultant in Suzhou, a commercial and industrial hub in the eastern province of Jiangsu, who banks with a branch of Bank of China in Shanghai.

Three-quarters of his firm's income comes from foreign exchange, but only one Shanghai branch of his bank can transfer deposited foreign exchange funds into his corporate account. That meant Evans was left to pay staff and rent out of his personal funds.

"Until the people in your branch return, business is closed," Evans added.

Bank of China did not respond to requests for comment.

Larger, state-owned-enterprises are also not immune to stalled bank services.

At one Fortune 500 state-owned enterprise, exporting of chemicals has been tough as China Merchants Bank has been unable to facilitate letters of credit because of requirements for paper documents which can only be processed in the office.

"We have asked our clients to extend the validity of the letters of credit, because we're not sure when banking services will resume," said the person.

China Merchant Bank did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Engen Tham and Winni Zhou in Shanghai; additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Engen Tham and Winni Zhou


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED -0.64% 3.1 Delayed Quote.12.10%
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 0.00% 39.69 End-of-day quote.-18.52%
All news about CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
12:44aChina banks appeal for relaxation of documentation rules to ease funds flow-sources
RE
05/27China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2..
CI
05/24Yanzhou Coal Raises $450 Million via Renminbi Bond Offering; Shares Gain 3%
MT
05/22China Merchants Bank Appoints CFO as President
MT
05/20Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 3% After China Interest-Rate Cut
MT
05/20China Merchants Bank Gets New President
MT
05/18Nomura Adjusts China Merchants Bank's Price Target to HK$72.77 From HK$75.78, Keeps at ..
MT
05/18EXCLUSIVE : China in talks with automakers on EV subsidy extension - sources
RE
05/17Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 3.3% in Tech Rally
MT
04/29China Molybdenum Issues $152 Million of 60-Day Renminbi Bonds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 360 B 53 775 M 53 775 M
Net income 2022 135 B 20 199 M 20 199 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,45x
Yield 2022 4,35%
Capitalization 1 012 B 151 B 151 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 103 669
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 39,69 CNY
Average target price 57,82 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liang Wang President, CFO, Joint Secretary, Director & EVP
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Liangjun Xiong Chairman-Supervisory Board
See Hong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Gang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-18.52%151 412
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.50%388 366
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%299 716
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.05%240 416
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.15%187 537
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.61%173 484