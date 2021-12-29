Log in
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
China's Didi plans Hong Kong 'listing by introduction', picks banks - sources

12/29/2021 | 12:52am EST
Didi headquarters in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global plans to use a mechanism that will allow it to list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks to delist from New York, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

The plans come as Didi is moving towards withdrawing from the New York Stock Exchange under pressure from Beijing after running foul of Chinese authorities by pushing ahead with an initial public offering (IPO) there earlier this year despite being asked to put it on hold while a review of its data practices was conducted.

The Hong Kong mechanism, known as 'listing by introduction', would allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city's bourse gradually, said the people. They declined to be identified as the plan was not yet public.

Didi aims to file for the Hong Kong listing by end-April and list by June, one of the people said.

The plans are being prepared six months after Didi, sometimes dubbed the Uber Technologies Inc of China, made its debut in New York after raising $4.4 billion in a conventional IPO.

It said earlier this month that it plans to delist from the U.S. bourse and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

A spokesperson for Didi, whose apps, in addition to ride-hailing, offer products such as delivery and financial services, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Unlike typical IPOs, companies listing stock by introduction in Hong Kong raise no capital and issue no new shares. The mechanism was popular among companies in the past looking to build a brand in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China.

Didi has picked Goldman Sachs, China Merchants Bank International (CMBI), and China Construction Bank International (CCBI) to manage the Hong Kong listing process, said the people.

Goldman declined to comment, while CMBI, and CCBI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reuters reported this month Didi planned to hire Goldman to work on the Hong Kong listing before embarking on the New York delisting. It had asked the bank to come up with proposals on how a Hong Kong listing and New York delisting would work.

Goldman was one of the main underwriters of Didi's New York IPO, along with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong and Zhang Yan in Shanghai; Additional reporting by Sophie Yu, Selena Li and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.75% 5.4 End-of-day quote.-8.32%
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. 0.61% 49.63 End-of-day quote.12.92%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.30% 158.64 Delayed Quote.24.84%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.43% 99.97 Delayed Quote.46.51%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.73% 5258 End-of-day quote.-34.75%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.98% 42.54 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 323 B 50 671 M 50 671 M
Net income 2021 113 B 17 773 M 17 773 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 1 255 B 197 B 197 B
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 90 867
Free-Float 53,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 49,63 CNY
Average target price 62,84 CNY
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui Yu Tian President, CEO & Executive Director
Liang Wang CFO, Joint Secretary, Executive Director & EVP
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Liangjun Xiong Chairman-Supervisory Board
See Hong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
