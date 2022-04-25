Log in
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-21
42.50 CNY   +2.96%
04/24China Merchants Bank Dives Amid Watchdog Probe Into Ex-CEO
DJ
04/22CHINA MERCHANTS BANK : First quarterly report of 2022
PU
04/22China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
China stocks fall on COVID worries, set to hit 23-month low

04/25/2022 | 12:46am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday, with the CSI300 index set to hit a 23-month low and the Shanghai composite index hovering just above the key 3,000-point level, as China's zero-COVID policy and monetary-easing restraint dents investor sentiment.

The CSI300 index fell 2.2% to 3,925.30 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.4% to 3,012.18 points.

Both indexes have erased all gains made since Vice Premier Liu He's pledge on March 16 to support the economy and financial markets.

The Hang Seng index dropped 2.6% to 20,103.67 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.7% to 6,781.49.

** Reuters reported that some Chinese state banks would cut deposit rate ceilings on Monday, a week after regulators encouraged smaller banks to do so, but the news failed to lift sentiment.

** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would step up support to the economy and maintain market stability, with a PBOC official saying China should take steps to soften the economic impact of COVID-19 and boost annual economic growth to above 5%.

** Analysts and traders said the key issue was whether China would loosen its zero-COVID policy which is worsening its growth outlook, while a less-than-expected reserve ratio cut and rate reductions also added to their disappointment.

** Most sectors fell, with resource stocks slumping 4.7% to lead the decline, while semiconductors and new energy shares both dropped about 3.8%.

** Banks fell 2.8% as lower deposit rates are expected to hurt their margins, led by a 6.4% decline in China Merchants Bank as its ex-president, Tian Huiyu, is "suspected of serious violations of disciplines and laws" and is being investigated.

** As Shanghai still grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak amid prolonged strict lockdowns, Beijing kicked off three rounds of COVID-19 testing for all residents of its biggest district, Chaoyang, on Monday after dozens of cases were reported.

** In Hong Kong, tech giants and mainland developers shed nearly 3% each.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 362 B 55 622 M 55 622 M
Net income 2022 133 B 20 515 M 20 515 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 1 075 B 165 B 165 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 103 669
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 42,50 CNY
Average target price 61,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liang Wang President, CFO, Secretary, Director & First EVP
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Liangjun Xiong Chairman-Supervisory Board
See Hong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Meng Gang Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-12.75%165 306
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624