China stocks fall on COVID worries, set to hit 23-month low

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday,
with the CSI300 index set to hit a 23-month low and the Shanghai
composite index hovering just above the key 3,000-point level,
as China's zero-COVID policy and monetary-easing restraint dents
investor sentiment.
The CSI300 index fell 2.2% to 3,925.30 points at
the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite
Index lost 2.4% to 3,012.18 points.
Both indexes have erased all gains made since Vice Premier
Liu He's pledge on March 16 to support the economy and financial
markets.
The Hang Seng index dropped 2.6% to 20,103.67 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.7% to
6,781.49.
** Reuters reported that some Chinese state banks would cut
deposit rate ceilings on Monday, a week after regulators
encouraged smaller banks to do so, but the news failed to lift
sentiment.
** The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it would step up
support to the economy and maintain market stability, with a
PBOC official saying China should take steps to soften the
economic impact of COVID-19 and boost annual economic growth to
above 5%.
** Analysts and traders said the key issue was whether China
would loosen its zero-COVID policy which is worsening its growth
outlook, while a less-than-expected reserve ratio cut and rate
reductions also added to their disappointment.
** Most sectors fell, with resource stocks
slumping 4.7% to lead the decline, while semiconductors
and new energy shares both dropped
about 3.8%.
** Banks fell 2.8% as lower deposit rates are
expected to hurt their margins, led by a 6.4% decline in China
Merchants Bank as its ex-president, Tian Huiyu, is
"suspected of serious violations of disciplines and laws" and is
being investigated.
** As Shanghai still grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak
amid prolonged strict lockdowns, Beijing kicked off three rounds
of COVID-19 testing for all residents of its biggest district,
Chaoyang, on Monday after dozens of cases were reported.
** In Hong Kong, tech giants and mainland
developers shed nearly 3% each.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)