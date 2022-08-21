Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600036   CNE000001B33

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.

(600036)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
33.85 CNY   +0.39%
04:04pChina to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view
RE
08/19CHINA MERCHANTS BANK : 2022 interim results announcement
PU
08/18MARKETMIND : Japan inflation could pile pressure on yen, BOJ
RE
China to ease again, Jackson Hole looms into view

08/21/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
People pass by an electronic screen showing Japan's Nikkei share price index inside a conference hall in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever

Asia's corporate and macro calendars are remarkably light on Monday, allowing investors to look squarely toward three regional central bank policy decisions later in the week, and more importantly, Jackson Hole.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will deliver his keynote address at the Kansas City Fed's two-day annual economic symposium at the Wyoming retreat on Friday. His highly anticipated speech on the economic outlook could signal how high U.S. borrowing costs may go and how long they will need to stay there to bring down soaring inflation.

U.S. rates market pricing has the Fed raising rates to a peak around 3.65% early next year, little changed over the past fortnight. But traders have trimmed the amount of rate cuts they expect between March and December next year to 40 basis points from 60 bps.

That said, some Fed officials recently have highlighted the dangers of raising rates too aggressively. Will Powell nod to the threat to growth from higher rates, or lean on the more customary inflation-busting rhetoric?

In Asia, monetary policy is far less hawkish. The central banks of China, South Korea and Indonesia meet this week and only one, the Bank of Korea, is expected to raise rates.

The People's Bank of China is expected to lower its one-year loan prime rate by 10 bps to 3.60% on Monday, and its five-year rate by a bigger margin, as it battles to support a teetering property market and Covid-ravaged economy.

The BOK should raise borrowing costs by 25 bps to 2.50% on Thursday, with inflation still above target, and it is a close call whether Bank Indonesia stays on hold at 3.50% or hikes by a quarter point.

Important as these decisions are, all eyes are on Powell in Jackson Hole on Friday.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Orlando, Florida; Editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
08/15Jiujiang Shanshui Technology Applies For $29.5 Million Three-Year Bank Credit Facility
MT
08/13CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD. : Half-year results
CO
08/04Zhuhai Port Wins Regulatory Nod to Issue $444 Million Bonds
MT
08/02Weichai Power Invests $213 Million in Structured Deposit Product
MT
08/01China Merchants Bank Gets Regulatory Nod to Redeem $1 Billion of Offshore Preference Sh..
MT
07/28Hong Kong Hang Seng Off 0.2%, HK Monetary Authority Raises Rates
MT
07/26Huaneng Power Issues $296 Million of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 355 B 52 044 M 52 044 M
Net income 2022 133 B 19 459 M 19 459 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,44x
Yield 2022 5,08%
Capitalization 860 B 126 B 126 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 103 669
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 33,85 CNY
Average target price 56,73 CNY
Spread / Average Target 67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hui Yu Tian Chief Executive Officer
Liang Wang President, CFO, Joint Secretary, Director & EVP
Jian Min Miao Chairman
Liangjun Xiong Chairman-Supervisory Board
See Hong Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-30.51%126 090
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.08%347 891
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.45%285 090
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-7.95%216 034
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-5.48%172 015
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.07%158 143