China Merchants Port : 2021 Annual Results Presentation for Media Press Conference

Financial HighlightsBusiness Analysis
Strategic Outlook
Financial Highlights
Net profit and recurrent net profit attributable to equity holders of the
Company increased significantly
Net Cash inflow generated from operating activities increased drastically
Assets and Liabilities management enhanced
Net profit and recurrent net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company increased significantly
(HK$' million)
|
11,850
|
11,069
|
8,945
|
8,304
REVENUE
REVENUE DERIVED FROM
NET PROFIT
PORTS OPERATION
NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTS OPERATIONRECURRENT NET PROFIT
（NOTE 1）
RECURRENT NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTS
2020
2021
OPERATION
Earnings per share (HK cents)
Note 1 Profits attributable to equity holders of the Company net of non-recurrent gains after tax. Non-recurrent gains include: for 2021, net change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net change in fair value of investment properties, gain on modification of contract terms for a concession arrangement, net gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary and partial interest in associates; while for 2020, net change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net change in fair value of investment properties, net gain on resumption of certain land parcels at Shantou, goodwill impairment loss and gain on discontinuance of equity accounting for a joint venture.
Net cash inflow generated from operating activities increased drastically
-
Port business continued to generate stable operating cashflow
-
Cash dividends from associates and joint ventures increased significantly
-
As of 31 December 2021, the Group's net cash inflow from operating activities was HK$8.785 billion, a year-on-year increase of 50.9%
Net cash inflow generated from operating activities
8,785 5,822
2020
2021
(HK$' million)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:34:04 UTC.