China Merchants Port : 2021 Annual Results Presentation for Media Press Conference

Financial Highlights

Net profit and recurrent net profit attributable to equity holders of the

Company increased significantly

Net Cash inflow generated from operating activities increased drastically

Assets and Liabilities management enhanced

11,850 11,069 8,945 8,304 REVENUE

REVENUE DERIVED FROM

NET PROFIT

PORTS OPERATION

NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTS OPERATION
RECURRENT NET PROFIT

RECURRENT NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTS OPERATION

2020

2021

OPERATION

Earnings per share (HK cents)

Note 1 Profits attributable to equity holders of the Company net of non-recurrent gains after tax. Non-recurrent gains include: for 2021, net change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net change in fair value of investment properties, gain on modification of contract terms for a concession arrangement, net gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary and partial interest in associates; while for 2020, net change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net change in fair value of investment properties, net gain on resumption of certain land parcels at Shantou, goodwill impairment loss and gain on discontinuance of equity accounting for a joint venture.

Net cash inflow generated from operating activities increased drastically

 Port business continued to generate stable operating cashflow

 Cash dividends from associates and joint ventures increased significantly

 As of 31 December 2021, the Group's net cash inflow from operating activities was HK$8.785 billion, a year-on-year increase of 50.9%

Net cash inflow generated from operating activities 8,785 5,822
2020 2021
(HK$' million)

(HK$' million)