    144   HK0144000764

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(144)
China Merchants Port : 2021 Annual Results Presentation for Media Press Conference

03/30/2022 | 05:35am EDT
Financial HighlightsBusiness Analysis

Strategic Outlook

Financial Highlights

Net profit and recurrent net profit attributable to equity holders of the

Company increased significantly

Net Cash inflow generated from operating activities increased drastically

Assets and Liabilities management enhanced

Net profit and recurrent net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company increased significantly

(HK$' million)

11,850

11,069

8,945

8,304

REVENUE

REVENUE DERIVED FROM

NET PROFIT

PORTS OPERATION

NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTS OPERATIONRECURRENT NET PROFIT

NOTE 1

RECURRENT NET PROFIT DERIVED FROM PORTS

2020

2021

OPERATION

Earnings per share (HK cents)

Note 1 Profits attributable to equity holders of the Company net of non-recurrent gains after tax. Non-recurrent gains include: for 2021, net change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net change in fair value of investment properties, gain on modification of contract terms for a concession arrangement, net gain on deemed disposal of a subsidiary and partial interest in associates; while for 2020, net change in fair value of financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, net change in fair value of investment properties, net gain on resumption of certain land parcels at Shantou, goodwill impairment loss and gain on discontinuance of equity accounting for a joint venture.

Net cash inflow generated from operating activities increased drastically

  • Port business continued to generate stable operating cashflow

  • Cash dividends from associates and joint ventures increased significantly

  • As of 31 December 2021, the Group's net cash inflow from operating activities was HK$8.785 billion, a year-on-year increase of 50.9%

Net cash inflow generated from operating activities

8,785 5,822

2020

2021

(HK$' million)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 466 M 1 465 M 1 465 M
Net income 2021 7 750 M 990 M 990 M
Net Debt 2021 31 273 M 3 995 M 3 995 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,20x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 49 970 M 6 384 M 6 384 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,09x
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 8 309
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,20 HKD
Average target price 17,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiu Feng Wang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Ping Tu Chief Financial Officer & Financial Controller
Ren Jie Deng Chairman
Ying Hay Kut Independent Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-7.04%6 384
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED0.92%21 282
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-1.28%19 792
MISC BERHAD3.83%7 759
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-6.02%5 201
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.21%4 482