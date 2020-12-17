China Merchants Port : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - (1) 2021 SHIP BERTHING SERVICES AGREEMENT - (2) 2021 CMPG S...

2021 CMPG SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the 2020 CMPG Services Framework Agreement on 31 December 2020, CMPG and the Company entered into the 2021 CMPG Services Framework Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021 to set out the framework for future transactions in relation to (i) the provision of port and port-related services by members of the Group to members of CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) and (ii) the provision of port and freight forwarding services by members of CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) to members of the Group. For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 17 December 2020, the Directors resolved to set the annual cap in respect of the service fees for port and freight forwarding services payable by the Group to CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) for the year ending 31 December 2021 as RMB22 million (equivalent to approximately HK$26.19 million) and the annual cap in respect of the service fees for the provision of port and port-related services receivable by the Group from CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) for the year ending 31 December 2021 as RMB27 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.14 million). Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual caps for the service fees receivable for port-related services and the service fees payable for port and freight forwarding services exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

2021 CMHIT COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the 2020 CMHIT Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement on 31 December 2020, the Company and CMHIT entered into the 2021 CMHIT Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021. For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 17 December 2020, the Directors resolved to set the annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT Group for the year ending 31 December 2021 at RMB180 million (equivalent to approximately HK$214.29 million) which is same as the annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2020. Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual cap for the service fees payable by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2021 exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.