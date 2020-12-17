China Merchants Port : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS - (1) 2021 SHIP BERTHING SERVICES AGREEMENT - (2) 2021 CMPG S...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)
(Stock Code: 00144)
ANNOUNCEMENT
CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS
2021 SHIP BERTHING SERVICES AGREEMENT
2021 CMPG SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
2021 CMHIT COMPREHENSIVE SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
AND
2021 CMPG IT SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
2021 SHIP BERTHING SERVICES AGREEMENT
On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement on 31 December 2020, CMCS and Yiu Lian entered into the 2021 Ship Berthing Services Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021. For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 17 December 2020, the Directors resolved to set the annual cap in respect of the aggregate ship berthing fees payable under the 2021 Ship Berthing Services Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2021 at HK$14,500,000, which is the same as the annual cap for the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement. Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual cap for the ship berthing fees payable under the 2021 Ship Berthing Services Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2021 exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, it is exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
2021 CMPG SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the 2020 CMPG Services Framework Agreement on 31 December 2020, CMPG and the Company entered into the 2021 CMPG Services Framework Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021 to set out the framework for future transactions in relation to (i) the provision of port and port-related services by members of the Group to members of CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) and (ii) the provision of port and freight forwarding services by members of CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) to members of the Group. For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 17 December 2020, the Directors resolved to set the annual cap in respect of the service fees for port and freight forwarding services payable by the Group to CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) for the year ending 31 December 2021 as RMB22 million (equivalent to approximately HK$26.19 million) and the annual cap in respect of the service fees for the provision of port and port-related services receivable by the Group from CMPG Group (including the Mawan Companies) for the year ending 31 December 2021 as RMB27 million (equivalent to approximately HK$32.14 million). Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual caps for the service fees receivable for port-related services and the service fees payable for port and freight forwarding services exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the 2020 CMHIT Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement on 31 December 2020, the Company and CMHIT entered into the 2021 CMHIT Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021. For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 17 December 2020, the Directors resolved to set the annual cap in respect of the service fees payable by the Group to CMHIT Group for the year ending 31 December 2021 at RMB180 million (equivalent to approximately HK$214.29 million) which is same as the annual cap for the year ending 31 December 2020. Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual cap for the service fees payable by the Group for the year ending 31 December 2021 exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.
2021 CMPG IT SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT
On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the Existing CMPG IT Services Framework Agreement on 31 December 2020, CMHIT and CMPG entered into the 2021 CMPG IT Services Framework Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021. For the purpose of Rule 14A.53 of the Listing Rules, on 17 December 2020, the Directors resolved to set the annual cap in respect of the service fees receivable by CMHIT from CMPG (including the Mawan Companies) for the year ending 31 December 2021 at RMB110 million (equivalent to approximately HK$130.95 million). Since the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual cap for the service fees receivable by CMHIT for the year ending 31 December 2021 exceed 0.1% but are below 5%, these transactions are therefore exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules but are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements.
BACKGROUND
Reference is made to the 2019 Announcement in relation to, inter alia, the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement, the 2020 Comprehensive Services Framework Agreement and the 2020 CMPG Services Framework Agreement. Reference is also made to the March 2020 Announcement in relation to, inter alia, the Existing CMPG IT Services Framework Agreement. The core business of the Group is port and port-related business and the Group has been receiving ship berthing services, port-related services and freight forwarding services from certain subsidiary of CMG pursuant to a ship berthing services agreement and various services framework agreements. These ship berthing services agreement and various services framework agreements are important for the Group as they enable the Group to offer various port and port-related services in a more cost-effective way.
2021 SHIP BERTHING SERVICES AGREEMENT
Since 2002, the Group has continuously received ship berthing services from Yiu Lian through a number of successive ship berthing services agreements entered into between CMCS and Yiu Lian to govern the provision of berthing services by Yiu Lian to CMCS, including most recently the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement. Pursuant to the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement, Yiu Lian agreed to provide barges for bringing ships into and from the Tsing Yi Terminal. The fees to be paid by CMCS for the ship berthing services shall be calculated based on actual service volume (being the number of times each barge has brought ships into or from the Tsing Yi Terminal) at a rate of HK$3,250 per barge, and CMCS shall be responsible for the payment of fuel oil surcharge of HK$300 per barge for each time the barge has brought ships into and from the Tsing Yi Terminal. An annual cap of HK$14,500,000 for the ship berthing fees payable by CMCS under the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement for the year ending 31 December 2020 was determined by the Directors. As at the date of this announcement, such annual cap has not been exceeded.
On 17 December 2020, in view of the expiry of the 2020 Ship Berthing Services Agreement on 31 December 2020, CMCS and Yiu Lian entered into the 2021 Ship Berthing Services Agreement for a term of one year commencing on 1 January 2021 and ending on 31 December 2021. Pursuant to the 2021 Ship Berthing Services Agreement, Yiu Lian agreed to provide barges for bringing ships into and from the Tsing Yi Terminal at a rate of HK$3,250 per barge, and CMCS shall be responsible for the payment of fuel oil surcharge of HK$300 per barge for each time the barge has brought ships into and from the Tsing Yi Terminal. The ship berthing fees and fuel oil surcharge under the 2021 Ship Berthing Services Agreement are negotiated on an arm's length basis with reference to the market ship berthing fees and market price of fuel oil,
