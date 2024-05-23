ESG | TCP Provides Strong Support to Flood-Affected Areas in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil





Since April 29, severe rainstorms and floods have struck the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil, causing significant casualties and property damage. As of May 22, the disaster has resulted in at least 161 deaths, approximately 600,000 people displaced, and over 2 million affected. This flood is the most severe rainstorm disaster on record for the state and is one of the most severe natural disasters in Brazil's history.

With strong support from the China Merchants Foundation (CMF) and CMPort, TCP dispatched the first batch of relief supplies to the flood-affected areas of Rio Grande do Sul on May 22. These supplies include mattresses, blankets, baby diapers, rice, drinking water, and daily necessities donated by TCP employees, which are urgently needed in the disaster areas.





Today marks the 25th day since hundreds of towns in the disaster area were submerged by floods. In the face of merciless natural disasters, there is warmth in humanity, and help comes from all sides in times of need. TCP actively responded to the disaster relief initiatives of the Chinese embassies and consulates in Brazil, and the Brazilian Association of Port Terminals (ABTP), contributing to the relief and reconstruction efforts in Rio Grande do Sul. This demonstrates their commitment to fulfilling corporate social responsibility through concrete actions.

We are confident that with the concerted efforts of the Brazilian government and all sectors of society, the people of Rio Grande do Sul will triumph over these challenges and swiftly rebuild their homes!