Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    144   HK0144000764

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(144)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Merchants Port : Highlights of China Merchants Port Holdings 2021 Internship for local undergraduate students

08/18/2021 | 02:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highlights of China Merchants Port Holdings 2021 Internship for local undergraduate students

As the first red chip enterprise listed in Hong Kong stock markets and the world's leading port investor, developer and operator domiciled in Hong Kong, China Merchants Port Holdings is committed to its corporate social responsibility for the local community. One of the exhibitions of our dedication to nurture next generation is by actively participating in the 'HK Youth Internship Program' initiated by Hong Kong Kowloon Federation of Associations from June this year . We have recruited 20 undergraduate students from various universities in Hong Kong to support in various functions in our Hong Kong office.

In addition to providing a venue where they can gain experience of office and business operation of a listed company, we have tailor made a series of program which comprises of understanding national economic strategy, culture exchange with mainland colleagues, operations of CMPort business units, understanding global and Hong Kong shipping and logistics industry, latest technology and environmental measures development of the industry and path to develop industry protocol and governance that affecting our industry etc.. By means of these 2 months program, we would like to widen their horizon and equip them with the knowledge and experience which is useful for their career development in the future.

To facilitate their interaction and understanding of stakeholders in the industry, we have organized two events for them:

1. Terminal visit to Modern Terminals where they were introduced with the port and shipping business in HK , terminal operation and development

2. Industry talk delivered by Mr Sunny Ho - executive Director of Shippers Council and Ms Anne Thiesen - Representative of Port of Hamburg, Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area regarding green port, Fairwind Charter development in Hong Kong and smart port development in Hamburg

The internship program is still in progress, the 20 interns will continue to participate in a few professional programs. CMPort will continue to uphold the harmonized and win-win principle, never forget its original intention, keep its mission in mind, and fulfill its corporate responsibility.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
02:34aCHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Highlights of China Merchants Port Holdings 2021 Internsh..
PU
08/10CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
08/10CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Announcement resignation of executive director
PU
08/10CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Resignation of Executive Director
PU
08/10China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Announces the Resignation of Zh..
CI
07/16CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
07/14CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Merchant Ports Sees Profit Growth of Over 170% in January..
MT
07/14CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : CMPort expected more than 170% profit increase in 1H 2021
PU
07/14CHINA MERCHANTS PORT : Positive profit alert
PU
07/14China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Provides Group Earnings Guidanc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 10 309 M 1 324 M 1 324 M
Net income 2021 5 013 M 644 M 644 M
Net Debt 2021 32 798 M 4 211 M 4 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
Yield 2021 6,13%
Capitalization 41 324 M 5 304 M 5 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 592
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,04 HKD
Average target price 15,16 HKD
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jing Tao Bai Managing Director & Executive Director
Ren Jie Deng Chairman
Ying Hay Kut Independent Non-Executive Director
Yip Wah Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Shu Ying Bong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED16.33%5 304
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED46.13%19 454
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.9.41%18 408
MISC BERHAD-0.44%7 026
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-16.49%5 423
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED3.40%4 280