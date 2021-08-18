China Merchants Port : Highlights of China Merchants Port Holdings 2021 Internship for local undergraduate students

Highlights of China Merchants Port Holdings 2021 Internship for local undergraduate students

As the first red chip enterprise listed in Hong Kong stock markets and the world's leading port investor, developer and operator domiciled in Hong Kong, China Merchants Port Holdings is committed to its corporate social responsibility for the local community. One of the exhibitions of our dedication to nurture next generation is by actively participating in the 'HK Youth Internship Program' initiated by Hong Kong Kowloon Federation of Associations from June this year . We have recruited 20 undergraduate students from various universities in Hong Kong to support in various functions in our Hong Kong office.

In addition to providing a venue where they can gain experience of office and business operation of a listed company, we have tailor made a series of program which comprises of understanding national economic strategy, culture exchange with mainland colleagues, operations of CMPort business units, understanding global and Hong Kong shipping and logistics industry, latest technology and environmental measures development of the industry and path to develop industry protocol and governance that affecting our industry etc.. By means of these 2 months program, we would like to widen their horizon and equip them with the knowledge and experience which is useful for their career development in the future.

To facilitate their interaction and understanding of stakeholders in the industry, we have organized two events for them:

1. Terminal visit to Modern Terminals where they were introduced with the port and shipping business in HK , terminal operation and development

2. Industry talk delivered by Mr Sunny Ho - executive Director of Shippers Council and Ms Anne Thiesen - Representative of Port of Hamburg, Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area regarding green port, Fairwind Charter development in Hong Kong and smart port development in Hamburg

The internship program is still in progress, the 20 interns will continue to participate in a few professional programs. CMPort will continue to uphold the harmonized and win-win principle, never forget its original intention, keep its mission in mind, and fulfill its corporate responsibility.