CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(144)
China Merchants Port : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd US$400,000,000 3.50...

10/09/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities referred to herein will be made in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

CMHI FINANCE (BVI) CO., LTD

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

U.S. $400,000,000 3.50 per cent. Guaranteed Subordinated Perpetual Securities

(Stock Code: 40408)

(the "Series A Securities")

U.S. $200,000,000 3.875 per cent. Guaranteed Subordinated Perpetual Securities

(Stock Code: 40409)

(the "Series B Securities", together with the Series A Securities, the "Securities")

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

Joint Global Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

Bank of China

BOC

CMB

DBS Bank Ltd.

ING

MUFG

UBS

(Hong Kong)

International

International

1

Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers

ANZ

BNP

BofA

China

CLSA CMB Wing

Crédit

HSBC J.P. Morgan

PARIBAS

Securities

Merchants

Lung Bank Agricole

Securities

Limited

CIB

(HK)

Mizuho Securities

OCBC Bank

SMBC Nikko

United Overseas Bank

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of and permission to deal in the Securities by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Memorandum relating thereto dated 29 September 2020. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Securities is expected to become effective on 12 October 2020.

By Order of the Board

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Deng Renjie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the sole director of CMHI Finance (BVI) Co., Ltd is Mr. Sun Ligan.

As the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Deng Renjie, Mr. Su Jian, Mr. Xiong Xianliang, Mr. Bai Jingtao, Mr. Ge Lefu, Mr. Wang Zhixian and Mr. Zheng Shaoping as executive directors; and Mr. Kut Ying Hay, Mr. Lee Yip Wah Peter, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Bong Shu Ying Francis as independent non-executive directors.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 09:59:09 UTC
