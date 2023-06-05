Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    144   HK0144000764

CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(144)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:52:07 2023-06-05 pm EDT
11.62 HKD    0.00%
06/05China Merchants Port : Striving for Steady Annual Business Performance Growth - CMPort Holds Annual General Meeting
05/17China Merchants Port Posts 41.3% Rise in Total Container for April
05/08China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Announces Executive Changes
Summary 
Summary

China Merchants Port : Striving for Steady Annual Business Performance Growth - CMPort Holds Annual General Meeting

06/05/2023 | 11:26pm EDT
Striving for Steady Annual Business Performance Growth

CMPort Holds Annual General Meeting

On June 2, China Merchants Port Holdings Company Ltd. (also known as "CMPort" or "the Company", SEHK stock code: 00144.HK) held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Hong Kong. The meeting was hosted by the Chairman of the Meeting, Yim Kong, and attended by the Managing Director Xu Song, Non-executive Director Li Ka Fai David, and General Manager of the Board Office, Cheng Pui Wai Carol, among others.

The AGM duly passed all five resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. The approved resolutions mainly include: (1) Distributing a final dividend for 2022 of 60 Hong Kong cents per share; (2) Approving the audited consolidated financial statements for 2022, along with the Directors' Report and the Independent Auditor's Report; and (3) Re-electing Mr. Wang Xiufeng, Mr. Yim Kong, Mr. Li Ka Fai David, Mr. Xu Song, Mr. Tu Xiaoping, Mr. Lu Yongxin, Mr. Yang Guolin, Mr. Chan Hiu Fung, Ms. Chan Yuen Sau Kelly, and Ms. Wong Pui Wah as Directors.

At the meeting, the management team addressed shareholder questions regarding the company's business volume, dividend policy, exchange rate risk, and the impact of geopolitics. After the AGM, Yim Kong and Xu Song jointly accepted interviews from TVB, NOW TV, Radio Television Hong Kong, and ET Net.

Yim Kong stated that with the rebound of foreign trade and the recovery of business volumes around the Bohai Rim, CMPort has completed a total throughput of 42.93 million TEUs from January to April this year. So far this year, CMPort has made several business breakthroughs. Overseas, the refrigerated container throughput at TCP in Brazil hit a historical high in February. In April, the company signed an agreement for a South Asian trade and logistics center project in Sri Lanka, joining hands with the Sri Lankan side to build a modern multifunctional logistics center in South Asia. In Mainland China, the company has continuously expanded the coverage of the coordinated port blockchain platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, newly opened Zhanjiang as a coordinated port, and has incorporated a total of 28 ports, achieving a business throughput of over 350,000 TEUs. The port community service platform "CMePort 3.0" was launched and is expected to cover all ports under the company's control in China by the second half of this year.

Reporters expressed concern about the impact of global shipping cost fluctuations and the situation of China's foreign trade on CMPort's performance for the second half of the year, as well as the company's future investment direction. Xu Song stated that, in recent years, amidst the fluctuations in shipping costs, port tariffs have become more stable. Coupled with the recovery of China's economy and the enhanced resilience of industrial and supply chains, he expressed his confidence that these factors will stimulate steady growth in the port industry. Therefore, the company will strive to achieve a modest increase in its annual business performance. He pointed out that, in line with CMPort's strategy of 'meticulously cultivating Southeast Asia, the Middle East & Latin America', the company's overseas investments will prioritize areas like the Southeast Asian RCEP region, the Middle East, and Latin America, where there is rapid economic growth and significant potential for the development of manufacturing. At present, the company is actively following up on some investment projects, aiming for breakthroughs.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 03:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2023 12 794 M 1 632 M 1 632 M
Net income 2023 6 889 M 879 M 879 M
Net Debt 2023 22 699 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,65x
Yield 2023 6,54%
Capitalization 46 519 M 5 936 M 5 936 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,41x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 425
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 11,62 HKD
Average target price 13,31 HKD
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiu Feng Wang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Ping Tu Executive Director, CFO & Financial Controller
Ren Jie Deng Chairman
Shu Ying Bong Independent Non-Executive Director
Ka Fai Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED2.10%5 966
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED-9.96%19 320
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-0.75%17 394
ABU DHABI PORTS COMPANY13.24%8 993
MISC-3.87%7 032
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.18.52%6 141
