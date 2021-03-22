China Merchants Port : Change of Executive Director

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability under the Companies Ordinance)

(Stock Code: 00144)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board announces that Mr. Su Jian has tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 22 March 2021.

The Board further announces that it has resolved to appoint Mr. Liu Weiwu as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 22 March 2021.

1. Resignation of Executive Director

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Su Jian has tendered his resignation as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 22 March 2021 due to change of work arrangement.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude and appreciation to Mr. Su Jian for his remarkable contributions to the Company during his term of office. Mr. Su Jian has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company.

2. Appointment of Executive Director

The Board further announces that it has resolved to appoint Mr. Liu Weiwu as Executive Director of the Company with effect from 22 March 2021.

Aged 56, male, is the Head of the Finance Department (Property Rights Department) of China Merchants Group Limited. He graduated from the Economics Department of Xi'an Highway Institute with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He obtained a Master Degree of Business Administration from Macau University of Science and Technology and then obtained the intermediate accountant qualification. He previously served as the Head of Treasury Division of Financial Department of Guangzhou Ocean Shipping Company, the Manager of Financial Department of Hong Kong Ming Wah Shipping Company Limited, the Deputy General Manager of the Finance Department of China Merchants Group Limited, and the Chief Financial Officer, the Deputy General Manager and the Director of China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. He is also currently an Independent Non-executive Director of AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited, shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He was appointed to the Board of Directors as Executive Director on 22 March 2021.

There are no employment service contracts between the Company and Mr. Liu Weiwu. However, the Company has entered into an appointment letter with him in relation to his directorship with the Company for a term of three years commencing on 22 March 2021, but subject to re-election following retirement by rotation at the next following general meeting of the Company pursuant to article 95 of the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"). Thereafter, he will be subject to rotational retirement and re-election requirements at annual general meetings pursuant to the Articles of Association. Mr. Liu Weiwu will not receive any remuneration or director's fees from the Company until the date of the next general meeting.

Save as disclosed above, the Board is not aware of any other matters relating to the appointment of Mr. Liu Weiwu as Executive Director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

By Order of the Board

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited

Deng Renjie

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Deng Renjie, Mr. Liu Weiwu, Mr. Xiong Xianliang, Mr. Bai Jingtao, Mr. Ge Lefu, Mr. Wang Zhixian and Mr. Zheng Shaoping as executive directors; and Mr. Kut Ying Hay, Mr. Lee Yip Wah Peter, Mr. Li Ka Fai David and Mr. Bong Shu Ying Francis as independent non-executive directors.