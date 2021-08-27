Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600999   CNE100000HK9

CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(600999)
  Report
China Merchants Securities : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

08/27/2021 | 04:22am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 25 253 M 3 894 M 3 894 M
Net income 2021 10 808 M 1 666 M 1 666 M
Net Debt 2021 111 B 17 138 M 17 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,72%
Capitalization 147 B 22 696 M 22 683 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 9 230
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 18,14 CNY
Average target price 21,66 CNY
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jian Tao Xiong President, GM, COO & Executive Director
Min He Member-Supervisory Board & General Manager-Finance
Da Huo Chairman
Linda Lei Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bin Zhao Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.28%22 696
MORGAN STANLEY51.52%189 462
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION38.86%139 051
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.56.39%132 744
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-16.39%46 167
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-18.54%29 789