China Merchants Securities : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6099)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that Mr. SU Jian ("Mr. SU") has tendered his resignation as a non-executive Director and a member of the Risk Management Committee and Audit Committee of the Board, all with effect from April 16, 2021, due to change in his work commitments. According to the relevant regulations of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China and the articles of association of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd., Mr. SU's resignation will not cause the number of members in the Board to be less than the legal minimum.

Mr. SU has confirmed with the Company that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders and debtholders of the Company.

The resignation of Mr. SU will not affect the operations of the Board and the Company. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. SU for his valuable contributions as a Director, a member of the Risk Management Committee and Audit Committee during his tenure of office.

By Order of the Board

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

HUO Da

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

April 16, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. HUO Da and Mr. XIONG Jiantao; the non-executive directors are Mr. XIONG Xianliang, Ms. SU Min, Ms. PENG Lei, Mr. GAO Hong, Mr. HUANG Jian, Mr. WANG Daxiong and Mr. WANG Wen; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. XIANG Hua, Mr. XIAO Houfa, Mr. XIONG Wei, Mr. HU Honggao and Mr. WONG Ti.