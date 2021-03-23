Log in
China Merchants Securities : SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

03/23/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6099)

SUPPLEMENTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR 2018 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. (the "Company") for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "2018 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

The Company would like to provide additional information in relation to the remuneration of the senior management and employee representative supervisors for 2018.

As approved by the Remuneration and Appraisal Committee under the Board of the Company, the remaining portion of the remuneration before tax of the senior management who received remuneration from the Company for 2018, is as follows:

Unit: RMB10,000

Remaining portion of the remuneration before tax for

Name

Position

2018

HUO Da

Chairman of the Board

164.72

XIONG Jiantao

Executive Director and President

536.17

ZHOU Linda Lei

Chairman of the Supervisory Committee

314.50

DENG Xiaoli

Vice President

350.30

LI Zongjun

Vice President

224.23

WU Huifeng

Vice President, and Secretary to the Board

302.52

ZHAO Bin

Vice President

381.48

HU Yu

Chief Risk Officer and Chief Compliance Officer

38.01

(took office from December 2018)

WANG Yan

Executive director, President and Chief

222.11

Executive Officer (left office in August 2018)

Notes:

  • 1. According to the relevant regulations, the amounts which exceed 40% of the annual performance-based remuneration payable to the above-mentioned senior management are subject to deferred payment, and such deferred payment shall last for no less than three years. The remuneration actually paid in 2018 comprised of two parts, which were accrued and payable remuneration attributable to 2018, and the remuneration attributable to 2015, 2016 and 2017 deferred to be actually paid in 2018. The aforesaid remaining portion of the remuneration before tax in 2018 excludes the remuneration which has been disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report.

  • 2. WANG Yan left office in August 2018. The positions of other persons disclosed in the table above

  • represent their positions as at December 31, 2018.

In addition, the remaining portion of the remuneration before tax of the Company's employee representative supervisors for 2018 is as follows:

Unit: RMB10,000

Remaining portion of the remuneration before tax for

Name

Position

2018

YIN Hongyan

Employee representative supervisor and general

421.87

manager of Human Resources Department

HE Min

Employee representative supervisor and deputy

182.04

general manager of Finance Department

XIONG Zhigang

Employee representative supervisor and general

436.64

manager of Audit Department

Notes:

  • 1. The above represents the employee representative supervisors of the Company and their positions as at

  • December 31, 2018.

  • 2. The remuneration actually paid in 2018 to employee representative supervisors represents the remuneration received from the Company during the tenure of supervisors, and comprised of two parts, which were accrued and payable remuneration attributable to 2018, and the remuneration attributable to 2015, 2016 and 2017 deferred to be actually paid in 2018. The aforesaid remaining portion of the remuneration before tax in 2018 excludes the remuneration which has been disclosed in the 2018 Annual Report.

By Order of the Board

China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.

HUO Da

Chairman

Shenzhen, the PRC

March 23, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. HUO Da and Mr. XIONG Jiantao; the non-executive directors are Mr. SU Jian, Mr. XIONG Xianliang, Ms. Su Min, Ms. PENG Lei, Mr. GAO Hong, Mr. HUANG Jian, Mr. WANG Daxiong and Mr. WANG Wen; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. XIANG Hua, Mr. XIAO Houfa, Mr. XIONG Wei, Mr. HU Honggao and Mr. WONG Ti.

Disclaimer

China Merchants Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 11:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
