Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600999   CNE100000HK9

CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.

(600999)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-06
13.71 CNY   -0.15%
10:52aChinese regulators warn four analysts over Feb 2022 strategy report
RE
05/28China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/19China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Mr. Wang Wen as Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese regulators warn four analysts over Feb 2022 strategy report

06/08/2023 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Morning rush hour in Beijing's CBD area

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Thursday it had issued a warning letter to four analysts at China Merchants Securities who jointly wrote a strategy report last year that the regulator said was neither rigorously presented nor adequately explained.

The research report, published in February 2022 when China was battling the pandemic, predicted that the domestic stock market would still seek bottom following a rebound, as the economy was under heavy downward pressure.

Negative comments by analysts and commentators in China are often censored and have come under increased regulatory scrutiny.

"The expressions used in the report are not rigorous, while the methodologies used to forecast A-shares, logic applied, and views quoted from earlier reports, were not adequately described in the report," the Shenzhen bureau of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.

The CSRC said on Thursday that the four analysts can raise objections within 60 days after receiving the punishment.

The analysts - Zhang Xia, Chen Gang, Geng Ruitan and Tu Jingqing - did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment after business hours on Thursday.

The warning comes as China's stock market is struggling to stand on its feet amid signs the post-COVID recovery is losing steam. China's benchmark CSI300 Index hit six-month lows this week.

On Thursday, CSRC Chairman Yi Huiman told a forum that recent stock market volatility has stirred discussions around market fairness, speculative activities, and institutions' responsibility, vowing to take actions to safeguard healthy market order.

Other analysts and commentators in China have been censored or come under scrutiny after negative comments in the past.

Last May, Hong Hao, former head of research at Bank of Communications International Holdings Co, left the state-owned brokerage days after he was censored on social media platforms following a series of downbeat commentaries on Chinese stocks.

Separately, China's securities watchdog last March launched a crackdown on brokerages using feng shui to predict stock market trends in their research notes, state media reported.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASYMCHEM LABORATORIES (TIANJIN) CO., LTD. -0.14% 128.61 End-of-day quote.-13.10%
BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS CO.,LTD. 1.14% 5.31 Delayed Quote.16.93%
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD. -0.15% 13.71 End-of-day quote.3.08%
SHANGHAI AIKO SOLAR ENERGY CO.,LTD. 1.40% 37.6 End-of-day quote.-0.58%
TOPIX INDEX -0.67% 2191.5 Delayed Quote.16.63%
All news about CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
10:52aChinese regulators warn four analysts over Feb 2022 strategy report
RE
05/28China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
05/19China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Mr. Wang Wen as Non-Execu..
CI
04/28China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/21China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Appoints Liu Jie as Vice President (Chief Financia..
CI
04/21China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Management Changes
CI
04/14China's Q1 GDP growth seen rebounding to 4.0%, 2023 rate seen at 5.4% - Reuters poll
RE
04/03China Yangtze Power Co., Ltd. announced that it has received CNY 16.096765581 billion i..
CI
03/31China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Announces Resignation of Su Min as Non-Executive D..
CI
03/29Chatbot dreams drive frenzied tech rally in China
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 22 383 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
Net income 2023 8 629 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net Debt 2023 222 B 31 218 M 31 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 2,66%
Capitalization 112 B 15 654 M 15 654 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
EV / Sales 2024 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 12 488
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Securities Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 13,71 CNY
Average target price 15,83 CNY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zong Min Wu President & Executive Director
Min He Deputy General Manager-Finance
Jie Liu Chief Financial Officer, Joint Secretary & VP
Da Huo Chairman
Linda Lei Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.08%15 491
MORGAN STANLEY0.99%144 465
CHARLES SCHWAB-33.19%101 249
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-4.83%100 674
CITIGROUP INC.6.15%93 464
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.20%38 922
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer