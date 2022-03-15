Log in
    001979   CNE100002FC6

CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(001979)
China Great Wall Asset Management gets approval for $1.6 billion bond issue

03/15/2022 | 12:02am EDT
Managements and officials present a ceremony for founding China Great Wall Asset Management Co. in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's bond regulator has approved China Great Wall Asset Management Co to issue 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) of financial bonds for buying assets from distressed property developers, the bad debt manager said in its website on Monday.

Chinese state-owned firms are expected to acquire more assets from cash-strapped private developers, analysts said, as Beijing steps up efforts to stabilise and tighten control over a crisis-hit sector that accounts for a quarter of its economy.

Great Wall is one of China's four big asset management companies (AMCs) that were originally set up to dispose of non-performing loans from major state banks.

China Orient Asset Management said on Monday in a filing it has issued 10 billion yuan of bonds at coupon rate of 3.15%, after gaining approval last month.

A few state-owned and large private property developers have also previously issued notes or secured loan facilities for merger and acquisition financing, including China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co and Country Garden.

($1 = 6.3753 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.14% 14.19 End-of-day quote.6.37%
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO. LTD. -0.24% 4.2 Delayed Quote.-25.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.05% 6.3901 Delayed Quote.0.12%
Financials
Sales 2021 156 B 24 554 M 24 554 M
Net income 2021 13 296 M 2 090 M 2 090 M
Net Debt 2021 65 368 M 10 276 M 10 276 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
Yield 2021 4,44%
Capitalization 110 B 17 264 M 17 264 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 48 465
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 14,19 CNY
Average target price 15,03 CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tie Feng Jiang Deputy General Manager
Jun Long Huang Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Yong Jun Xu Chairman
Song Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Zhou Qu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.37%17 347
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.33%33 856
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.69%32 478
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.22.43%31 601
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.54%30 646
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED3.81%29 572