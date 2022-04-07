Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Mining International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHD   KYG211721207

CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  04/07 03:41:17 am EDT
0.0480 SGD    0.00%
10:43aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Independent Director
PU
04/06CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL : Re-Classification Of Use Of Proceeds And Clarification On Joint Venture Company
PU
03/22China Mining International to Form JV to Retail Agricultural Products Online
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent Director

04/07/2022 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Cessation Of Independent Director
BackApr 07, 2022
Announcement Title Change - Announcement of Cessation
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 7, 2022 22:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Cessation of Independent Director
Announcement Reference SG220407OTHRPAKK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Cessation of Mr Ning Jincheng as an Independent Director of the Company.
Additional Details
Name Of Person Ning Jincheng
Age 65
Is effective date of cessation known? Yes
If yes, please provide the date 29/04/2022
Detailed Reason (s) for cessation Mr Ning Jincheng will retire as Director pursuant to Article 86 of the Company's Constitution at the conclusion of the forthcoming AGM to be convened on 29 April 2022. Mr Ning who has served on the Board for more than 9 years, has indicated that he will not be seeking re-election so as to comply with the Code of Corporate Governance, which, unless otherwise adequately explained by the Board, deems any independent director who serves for an aggregate period of more than 9 years to be not independent.
Are there any unresolved differences in opinion on material matters between the person and the board of directors, including matters which would have a material impact on the group or its financial reporting? No
Is there any matter in relation to the cessation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Any other relevant information to be provided to shareholders of the listed issuer? No
Date of Appointment to current position 09/12/2005
Does the AC have a minimum of 3 members (taking into account this cessation)? No
Number of Independent Directors currently resident in Singapore (taking into account this cessation) 2
Job Title (e.g. Lead ID, AC Chairman, AC Member etc.) Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee
Role and responsibilities Assumed the roles and responsibilities of an Independent Director, Chairman of the Nominating Committee, a member of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee.
Familial relationship with any director and/ or substantial shareholder of the listed issuer or of any of its principal subsidiaries No.
Shareholding interest in the listed issuer and its subsidiaries? No
Past (for the last 5 years) Central China Securities Co Ltd
(Listed on both Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange)
Position held: Independent Director
Present Yutong Heavy Industries CO.,LTD.
(Listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange)
Position held: Independent Director

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 14:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
10:43aCHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Independent Director
PU
04/06CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL : Re-Classification Of Use Of Proceeds And Clarification On Joi..
PU
03/22China Mining International to Form JV to Retail Agricultural Products Online
MT
03/21ESTABLISHMENT OF A 70 : 30 Joint Venture Company In China
PU
03/03China Mining International Completes Placement of 35 Million Shares
MT
03/03DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - ..
PU
03/03DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - ..
PU
03/03DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Changes In Interest By Director - Ms Dong Linglin..
PU
03/03DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - ..
PU
03/03DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : : Changes In Interest By Director/Substantial Share..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8,21 M 1,29 M 1,29 M
Net income 2021 43,8 M 6,89 M 6,89 M
Net Debt 2021 60,0 M 9,43 M 9,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 0,17x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,7 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mining International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ke Bin Zhai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kok Weng Ho Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ying Hui Guo Executive Chairman
Xiao Ying Zhang General Manager-HR & Administration
Jin Cheng Ning Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED14.29%13
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.42.74%36 794
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED18.90%35 481
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.48%35 140
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.08%34 447
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED17.03%33 290