    BHD   KYG211721207

CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
China Mining International : Mou With Le Mans Development Co., Ltd

12/27/2021 | 11:47am EST
News Mou With Le Mans Development Co., Ltd
BackDec 28, 2021
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 28, 2021 0:34
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MOU with Le Mans Development Co., Ltd
Announcement Reference SG211228OTHR8DFC
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached document.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 375,232 bytes)

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 16:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3,16 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net income 2020 -15,7 M -2,47 M -2,47 M
Net cash 2020 30,8 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,5 M 10,5 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 19,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ke Bin Zhai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kok Weng Ho Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ying Hui Guo Executive Chairman
Xiao Ying Zhang General Manager-HR & Administration
Jin Cheng Ning Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-8.70%10
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.50%34 739
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.75%30 355
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.33%29 344
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.50%28 817
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED9.49%25 905