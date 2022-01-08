Log in
    BHD   KYG211721207

CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Mining International : Proposed Subscription Of 70,000,000 New Ordinary Shares

01/08/2022 | 06:18am EST
News Proposed Subscription Of 70,000,000 New Ordinary Shares
BackJan 08, 2022
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 8, 2022 19:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Subscription of 70,000,000 New Ordinary Shares
Announcement Reference SG220108OTHRVXPQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attached document.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 661,141 bytes)

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 11:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
