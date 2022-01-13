China Mining International : Update On The Utilisation Of Proceeds From The Placement Of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
News
Update On The Utilisation Of Proceeds From The Placement Of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jan 13, 2022 18:22
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Update on the utilisation of Proceeds from the Placement of 29,300,000 New Ordinary Shares
Announcement Reference
SG220113OTHRP3AV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ho Kok Weng
Designation
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attached document.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 366,309 bytes)
Disclaimer
China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 10:30:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Sales 2020
3,16 M
0,50 M
0,50 M
Net income 2020
-15,7 M
-2,47 M
-2,47 M
Net cash 2020
30,8 M
4,84 M
4,84 M
P/E ratio 2020
-0,46x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
66,8 M
10,5 M
10,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
9,27x
EV / Sales 2020
2,85x
Nbr of Employees
26
Free-Float
19,7%
Chart CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.