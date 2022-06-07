Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - Mr Guo Yinghui
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - Mr Guo Yinghui
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Jun 7, 2022 18:04
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Changes in Interest by Substantial Shareholder - Mr Guo Yinghui
Announcement Reference
SG220607OTHR5C98
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Ho Kok Weng
Designation
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached document.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
07/06/2022
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 40,053 bytes)
Disclaimer
China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Sales 2021
8,21 M
1,23 M
1,23 M
Net income 2021
43,8 M
6,58 M
6,58 M
Net Debt 2021
60,0 M
9,01 M
9,01 M
P/E ratio 2021
0,17x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
99,2 M
14,9 M
14,9 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,85x
EV / Sales 2021
15,4x
Nbr of Employees
21
Free-Float
27,3%
