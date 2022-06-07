Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  China Mining International Limited
  News
  Summary
    BHD   KYG211721207

CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  06/06 10:31:31 pm EDT
0.0510 SGD   -7.27%
06:12aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - Mdm Feng Li
PU
06:12aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - Mr Guo Yinghui
PU
06:12aCHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL : Proposed Placement Of 70,000,000 New Ordinary Shares In The Capital Of China Mining International Limited To Raise Gross Proceeds Of S$2,975,000 - Completion Of The Tranche B Placement
PU
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Changes In Interest By Substantial Shareholder - Mdm Feng Li

06/07/2022 | 06:12am EDT
BackJun 07, 2022
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 7, 2022 18:07
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Changes in Interest by Substantial Shareholder - Mdm Feng Li
Announcement Reference SG220607OTHRMYXP
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attached document.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 07/06/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 40,017 bytes)

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 10:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
