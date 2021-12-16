Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Dec 17, 2021 12:14
Replace
SG211202XMETNJZ4
Ho Kok Weng
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
31/12/2021
Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), Depositor Proxy Form and Circular to Shareholders dated 2 December 2021.
Please refer to the attached document for the results of the EGM.
17/12/2021 10:00:00
15/12/2021 10:00:00
The EGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders of the Company will not be able to attend the EGM in person.
Attachment 1 (Size: 416,780 bytes)
