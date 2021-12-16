Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting

Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 17, 2021 12:14

Status Replace

Announcement Reference SG211202XMETNJZ4

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng

Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Financial Year End 31/12/2021

Event Narrative

Narrative Type Narrative Text

Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), Depositor Proxy Form and Circular to Shareholders dated 2 December 2021.

Additional Text Please refer to the attached document for the results of the EGM.

Event Dates

Meeting Date and Time 17/12/2021 10:00:00

Response Deadline Date 15/12/2021 10:00:00

Event Venue(s)

Venue(s) Venue details