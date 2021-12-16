Log in
    BHD   KYG211721207

CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange - 12/05 08:02:06 pm
0.049 SGD   --.--%
12/16REPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
12/02EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
11/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Receipt of SIC Whitewash Waiver
PU
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Dec 17, 2021 12:14
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG211202XMETNJZ4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2021
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), Depositor Proxy Form and Circular to Shareholders dated 2 December 2021.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached document for the results of the EGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 17/12/2021 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 15/12/2021 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The EGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders of the Company will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 416,780 bytes)

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2020 3,16 M 0,50 M 0,50 M
Net income 2020 -15,7 M -2,47 M -2,47 M
Net cash 2020 30,8 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 6,32 M 6,31 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,27x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 52,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ke Bin Zhai Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kok Weng Ho Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Ying Hui Guo Executive Chairman
Xiao Ying Zhang General Manager-HR & Administration
Jin Cheng Ning Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED6.52%6
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.35%34 878
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.98%30 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.66%29 935
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.53%26 825
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED10.08%25 785