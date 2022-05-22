Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Mining International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHD   KYG211721207

CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(BHD)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05/12 09:47:25 pm EDT
0.0510 SGD   +4.08%
02:56aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
05/05China Mining International Unit Incorporates New Subsidiary in China
MT
04/29CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Deputy Chairman And Executive Director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

05/22/2022 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
BackMay 22, 2022
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast May 22, 2022 14:36
Status Replace
Announcement Reference SG220509XMETW9KR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Ho Kok Weng
Designation Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), Depositor Proxy Form, Questions Form and Circular to Shareholders dated 9 May 2022.
Additional Text Please refer to the attached for updates on the virtual information session.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 31/05/2022 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 29/05/2022 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The EGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders of the Company will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 417,432 bytes)

Disclaimer

China Mining International Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 06:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
02:56aREPLACE - EXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GEN : : Voluntary
PU
05/05China Mining International Unit Incorporates New Subsidiary in China
MT
04/29CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Deputy Chairman And Executive Dire..
PU
04/29China Mining International Limited Appoints Guo Wenjun as Deputy Chairman and Executive..
CI
04/29China Mining International Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
04/19CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL : Response To SGX Queries
PU
04/08China Mining International Names New Chairman
MT
04/07CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Appointment Of Executive Chairman
PU
04/07CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : : Cessation Of Chairman And Executive Director
PU
04/07China Mining International Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 92,7 M 13,8 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Mining International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ke Bin Zhai Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kok Weng Ho Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Xiao Ying Zhang General Manager-HR & Administration
Siew Wei Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Han Boon Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED21.43%14
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.53%35 112
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.30.28%33 538
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED8.38%32 299
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.58%30 853
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.9.02%30 476