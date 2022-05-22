Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Replace - Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
May 22, 2022 14:36
Replace
SG220509XMETW9KR
Ho Kok Weng
Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Please refer to the attached Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"), Depositor Proxy Form, Questions Form and Circular to Shareholders dated 9 May 2022.
Please refer to the attached for updates on the virtual information session.
31/05/2022 10:00:00
29/05/2022 10:00:00
The EGM will be held by way of electronic means. Shareholders of the Company will not be able to attend the EGM in person.
Attachment 1 (Size: 417,432 bytes)
