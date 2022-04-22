Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-21
3.740 CNY   +1.08%
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the First H Share Class Meeting for 2022 to be held on Friday, 10 Ju…
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting for 2021 to be held on Friday, 10 June 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : 2021 Annual Report (H Shares)

04/22/2022 | 09:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 01988

2021

ANNUAL REPORT

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Board of Directors, the Board of Supervisors, and the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Bank warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this Annual Report and there are no misstatements, misleading representations or material omissions in this Annual Report, and shall assume several and joint liability.

This Annual Report was considered and approved on 29 March 2022 at the 19th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of Directors of the Bank. Of the 18 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 6 Directors attended the meeting in person. 12 Directors, being the Vice Chairmen ZHANG Hongwei, LU Zhiqiang and LIU Yonghao, and Directors SHI Yuzhu, WU Di, SONG Chunfeng, WENG Zhenjie, YANG Xiaoling, ZHAO Peng, XIE Zhichun, PENG Xuefeng, and QU Xinjiu, participated in the meeting by teleconference or video conference. Of the 9 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting as non-voting delegates, 9 Supervisors attended the meeting as non-voting delegates.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, auditors of the Bank, have audited the financial reports of 2021 prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards ("CAS") and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), respectively, and issued standard and unqualified auditors' reports, respectively.

GAO Yingxin (Chairman), ZHENG Wanchun (President), LI Bin (person in charge of finance and accounting), and YIN Xuwen (person in charge of the accounting department) warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial reports included in this Annual Report.

The profit distribution plan for 2021 was approved by the Board of Directors, pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB2.13 (tax inclusive) will be distributed to all shareholders of the Bank for every 10 shares held on the record dates. The above profit distribution plan is subject to approval by the Shareholders' General Meeting of the Bank.

The financial data and indicators contained in this Annual Report are prepared according to the rules of the IFRS. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are the consolidated data of the Group and denominated in RMB.

The forward-looking statements about matters such as future plans in this Annual Report do not constitute substantive commitments of the Bank to the investors, and the investors and related persons shall maintain sufficient risk awareness in this regard, and shall understand the difference among plans, forecasts and commitments.

Material Risk Warning: the Bank has no foreseeable material risks. For potential risks, please refer to the section headed "XIII. Prospects - (II) Potential risks" under "Chapter 3 Management Discussion and Analysis" of this Report.

CONTENTS

Important Notice

Contents 1

Definitions 2

Message from Chairman 4

Message from President 9

Development Strategies and Core Competitiveness of

the Bank 14

Annual Awards 23

Chapter 1 Bank Profile 24

Chapter 2 Summary of Accounting Data and Financial

Indicators 28

Chapter 3 Management Discussion and Analysis 33

  • I. Overview of Operations 33

  • II. Conditions of the Industry 35

  • III. Analysis of Major Items of Statement of Profit

    or Loss 36

  • IV. Analysis of Major Items of Statement of

    Financial Position 46

V. Qualitative Analysis of Loans 51

VI. Analysis of Capital Adequacy Ratio 57

VII. Liquidity Indicators 61

VIII. Segment Report 62

IX. Other Financial Information 64

X. Operational Concerns 66

XI. Review of Main Businesses 71

XII. Risk Management 106

XIII. Prospects 116

Chapter 4 Changes in Share Capital and Information

on Shareholders 118

Chapter 5 Information on Preference Shares 132

Chapter 6 Issuance of Bonds 136

Chapter 7 Corporate Governance 144

Chapter 8 Report of the Board of Directors 224

Chapter 9 Report of the Board of Supervisors 234

Chapter 10 ESG Governance, Environmental and

Social Responsibilities 237

Chapter 11 Major Events 242

Chapter 12 Financial Reports 252

Organisation Structure 467

List of Entities 468

Statistics of Correspondent Banks 472

2

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

DEFINITIONS

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out below.

Bank, Company, China Minsheng

Bank, Minsheng Bank

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

Group

the Company and its subsidiaries

Minsheng Financial Leasing

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Minsheng Royal Fund

Minsheng Royal Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Minsheng Royal Asset

Management

Minsheng Royal Asset Management Co., Ltd.

CMBC International

CMBC International Holdings Limited

The National Committee of the Chinese People' s Political Consultative

CPPCC National Committee

Conference

ACFIC

All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce

CBIRC

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

CSRC

China Securities Regulatory Commission

former CBRC

former China Banking Regulatory Commission

former CIRC

former China Insurance Regulatory Commission

SSE

Shanghai Stock Exchange

SZSE

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

SEHK

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

Hong Kong Listing Rules

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on SEHK

Annual Report 2021

DEFINITIONS

SFO

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)

Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set

Model Code

out in Appendix 10 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules

Articles of Association

the Articles of Association of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

Reporting Period

the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 01:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the First H Share Class Meeting for 2022 to be ..
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting for 2021 to be held ..
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the annual general meeting for 2021
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the annual general meeting for 2021
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : CIRCULAR OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021 AND THE FIRST H S..
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 2021 Annual Report (H Shares)
PU
04/19CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Date of board meeting
PU
04/13China Minsheng Bank Issues $3.1 Billion of Renminbi Bonds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 163 B 25 059 M 25 059 M
Net income 2022 33 587 M 5 166 M 5 166 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 153 B 23 581 M 23 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 60 232
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,74 CNY
Average target price 3,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan Chun Zheng President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-4.10%23 491
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%163 694
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.27%77 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.88%68 043
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.40%59 107
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.78%57 694