Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : 2021 Annual Results Announcement

04/01/2022 | 10:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are generally indicated by the use of forward-looking terminology such as believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, project, goal, may, will or other similar words that express indication of actions or results of actions that may or are expected to occur in the future. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are based on information of the Bank and information from other sources we believe to be reliable. Such forward-looking statements are related to future events or the Bank's future financial, business or other performance and are subject to a number of unclear factors that could cause material difference in actual results.

Improved asset structure Proportion of loans to total assets 2.7 ppConsolidated liability structure Proportion of deposits in total liabilities 1.1 pp

Optimised operating income structure

Retail business

Proportion in total assets2.5pp

25.6%

Proportion in operating income3.2pp

41.7%

Proportion in total profits19.5pp

78.9%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 02:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
04/01CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 2021 Annual Results Announcement
PU
03/31CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Proposed amendments to the articles of association
PU
03/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 8th Meeting of the 8th Session..
PU
03/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 19th Meeting of the 8th Sessio..
PU
03/30CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
03/30In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn
RE
03/29China Minsheng Bank's 2021 Net Profit Rose Slightly
DJ
03/29CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2021
PU
03/29CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Results announcement for the year ended 31 december 2021
PU
03/29CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : PROPOSED ADJUSTMENT TO THE PLAN OF PUBLIC ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 173 B 27 234 M 27 234 M
Net income 2021 34 050 M 5 351 M 5 351 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,12x
Yield 2021 5,73%
Capitalization 157 B 24 678 M 24 678 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 59 262
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,86 CNY
Average target price 3,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan Chun Zheng President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-1.03%24 501
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED12.31%166 906
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.09%77 760
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%68 500
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)14.26%58 532
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED0.33%57 766