Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CHANGES OF REGISTRATION INFORMATION OF BUSINESS LICENSE

01/29/2022 | 06:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 民 生 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CHANGES OF REGISTRATION

INFORMATION OF BUSINESS LICENSE

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") has recently completed the changes of registration information of the Business License with the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, in which the sales of securities investment fund and securities investment fund custody have been added to the "business scope".

The business scope after the changes is as follows:

Taking deposits from the public; provision of short, medium and long-term loans; processing domestic and overseas settlements; processing bill acceptance and discount; issuance of financial bonds; acting as issuance agent and payment agent, and underwriting government bonds; dealing in government and corporate bonds; engaging in inter-bank borrowing; dealing in foreign exchange as principal or agency; engaging in settlement and sales of foreign exchange business; engaging in bank card business; providing letter of credit and guarantee; acting as receiving/payment agent; providing safekeeping boxes services; other businesses as approved by the banking regulatory authorities under the State Council; insurance and insurance agency business; sales of securities investment fund, securities investment fund custody. (The market entity shall select business items and carry out operating activities at its own discretion in accordance with the laws; insurance and insurance agency business, sales of securities investment fund, securities investment fund custody and items subject to approval in accordance with the laws, operating activities can only be conducted upon approval by relevant authorities and to the extent authorized by such approval; it is not allowed to engage in operating activities prohibited or restricted by industrial policies of the State and the municipality.)

1

Save for the above changes, there is no change in other industrial and commercial registration information of the Company.

By order of the Board

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Gao Yingxin

Chairman

Beijing, PRC

28 January 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yingxin, Mr. Zheng Wanchun and Mr. Yuan Guijun; the Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di, Mr. Song Chunfeng, Mr. Yang Xiaoling and Mr. Zhao Peng; and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Qu Xinjiu.

2

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 11:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
01/28CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th Meeting of the 8th Sessio..
PU
01/28Greentown China Files for Bourse Listing of $400 Million 2.3% Credit-Enhanced Bonds Due..
MT
01/20Greentown China to Issue $400 Million of 2.3% Credit-Enhanced Bonds
MT
01/19Greentown China Eyes Offering of Credit-Enhanced US Dollar Bonds
MT
01/18Futong Technology Invests Nearly $6 Million in Wealth Management Product
MT
01/16Dongjiang Environmental Raises $79 Million From Sale of Renminbi Bonds in China
MT
01/14China Inflation to Remain Mild in 2022, Analysts Say
MT
01/07China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Provides Further Information on Business Cooperation..
CI
01/07CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BU..
PU
01/05CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for th..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 180 B 28 299 M 28 299 M
Net income 2021 33 859 M 5 323 M 5 323 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
Yield 2021 5,66%
Capitalization 159 B 24 919 M 24 921 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 59 262
Free-Float -
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,88 CNY
Average target price 3,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan Chun Zheng President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-0.51%24 919
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.33%160 113
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.82%80 360
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.51%65 940
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)8.37%55 512
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.15%54 027