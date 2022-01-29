China Minsheng Banking : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CHANGES OF REGISTRATION INFORMATION OF BUSINESS LICENSE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 民 生 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE CHANGES OF REGISTRATION

INFORMATION OF BUSINESS LICENSE

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") has recently completed the changes of registration information of the Business License with the Beijing Municipal Administration for Market Regulation, in which the sales of securities investment fund and securities investment fund custody have been added to the "business scope".

The business scope after the changes is as follows:

Taking deposits from the public; provision of short, medium and long-term loans; processing domestic and overseas settlements; processing bill acceptance and discount; issuance of financial bonds; acting as issuance agent and payment agent, and underwriting government bonds; dealing in government and corporate bonds; engaging in inter-bank borrowing; dealing in foreign exchange as principal or agency; engaging in settlement and sales of foreign exchange business; engaging in bank card business; providing letter of credit and guarantee; acting as receiving/payment agent; providing safekeeping boxes services; other businesses as approved by the banking regulatory authorities under the State Council; insurance and insurance agency business; sales of securities investment fund, securities investment fund custody. (The market entity shall select business items and carry out operating activities at its own discretion in accordance with the laws; insurance and insurance agency business, sales of securities investment fund, securities investment fund custody and items subject to approval in accordance with the laws, operating activities can only be conducted upon approval by relevant authorities and to the extent authorized by such approval; it is not allowed to engage in operating activities prohibited or restricted by industrial policies of the State and the municipality.)