China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on CBIRC's Approval on Issuing Undated Capital Bonds

Announcement on CBIRC's Approval on Issuing Undated Capital Bonds

6 January 2021

The Company received recently the Reply of the CBIRC on Issuing Undated Capital Bonds of China Minsheng Bank (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2020] No.973), pursuant to which the CBIRC approved the Company's issuance of undated capital bonds up to RMB80 billion, which shall be accounted as additional tier-1 capital of the Company according to applicable rules.

The Company will submit a formal written report to the CBIRC on the issuance and the changes in the capital adequacy ratio within one month upon the completion of the issuance of the undated capital bonds.

The above matters are subject to the approval by the PBOC. The Company will actively promote related works and timely fulfill the information disclosure obligation.

