CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on CBIRC's Approval on Issuing Undated Capital Bonds

01/06/2021 | 10:54pm EST
Announcement on CBIRC's Approval on Issuing Undated Capital Bonds

6 January 2021

The Company received recently the Reply of the CBIRC on Issuing Undated Capital Bonds of China Minsheng Bank (Yin Bao Jian Fu [2020] No.973), pursuant to which the CBIRC approved the Company's issuance of undated capital bonds up to RMB80 billion, which shall be accounted as additional tier-1 capital of the Company according to applicable rules.

The Company will submit a formal written report to the CBIRC on the issuance and the changes in the capital adequacy ratio within one month upon the completion of the issuance of the undated capital bonds.

The above matters are subject to the approval by the PBOC. The Company will actively promote related works and timely fulfill the information disclosure obligation.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited

(Please note that this is the English translation of the announcement in Chinese. Should there be any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version, the Chinese version prevails.)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 03:53:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
