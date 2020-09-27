Log in
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Election of Employee Supervisors of the 8th Session BOS

09/27/2020 | 05:35am EDT

Announcement on Election of Employee Supervisors of the 8th Session BOS

25 September 2020

On 25 September 2020, through voting at the 5th meeting of the 1st session of the workers congress of the Company, Mr. Zhang Juntong, Mr. Guodong and Mr. Li Jian were elected as the Employee Supervisors of the 8th session of the Board of Supervisors (BOS) of the Company. They will join the three Shareholder Supervisors and the three External Supervisors to be elected at the 2nd EGM for 2020 of the Company to form the 8th session BOS of the Company. Their terms of office will be three years, commencing from the same date as that of the Shareholder Supervisors and the External Supervisors of the 8th session BOS. The number of Employee Supervisors of the 8th session BOS is not less than one-third of the total number of Supervisors, which complies with the rules and regulations under the Articles of Association of the Company.

Board of Supervisors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited

(Please note that this is the English translation of the announcement in Chinese. Should there be any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version, the Chinese version prevails.)

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 09:34:02 UTC
