China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th Meeting of the 8th Session BOD

Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th Meeting of the 8th Session BOD

27 January 2022

The 17th meeting of the 8th session of the BOD of the Bank was held by means of mail voting. The meeting notice, meeting documents, supplementary meeting notice and supplementary meeting documents were sent out by emails on 13 January 2022 and 20 January 2022, respectively. As at the voting deadline on 27 January 2022, all 17 voting tickets sent to the Directors were collected. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Bank. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Risk Preference Statement of the Bank (2022 Edition)

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Resolution on Granting Integrated Group Credit to New Hope Group Co., Ltd.

Voting result: Affirmative: 16 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote; Withdrawal: 1 vote. The related Director Mr. Liu Yonghao withdrew from the voting.

Resolution on Updating the Rectification Plan for the Disposal of Outstanding Wealth Management Assets of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

IV. Resolution on Revising the Administrative Measures on Equity of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

V. Resolution on Revising the Administrative Measures on Pledge of Shareholder's Equity of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.