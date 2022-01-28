Log in
China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th Meeting of the 8th Session BOD

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
Announcement on Resolutions of the 17th Meeting of the 8th Session BOD

27 January 2022

The 17th meeting of the 8th session of the BOD of the Bank was held by means of mail voting. The meeting notice, meeting documents, supplementary meeting notice and supplementary meeting documents were sent out by emails on 13 January 2022 and 20 January 2022, respectively. As at the voting deadline on 27 January 2022, all 17 voting tickets sent to the Directors were collected. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Bank. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Risk Preference Statement of the Bank (2022 Edition)

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

  1. Resolution on Granting Integrated Group Credit to New Hope Group Co., Ltd.
    For details, please refer to the website of Shanghai Stock Exchange and the website of the Bank.

Voting result: Affirmative: 16 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote; Withdrawal: 1 vote. The related Director Mr. Liu Yonghao withdrew from the voting.

  1. Resolution on Updating the Rectification Plan for the Disposal of Outstanding Wealth Management Assets of the Bank
    Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

IV. Resolution on Revising the Administrative Measures on Equity of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

V. Resolution on Revising the Administrative Measures on Pledge of Shareholder's Equity of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

VI. Resolution on Formulating the Administrative Measures on Major Shareholders Commitments of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

VII. Resolution on Formulating the Rules for Performance and Accountability of Senior Management

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

VIII. Resolution on Revising the Management Rules for Information Disclosure of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

IX. Resolution on Adjusting Members of the Leading Group of Major Real Estate Projects of the Bank

Voting result: Affirmative: 17 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited

(Please note that this is the English translation of the announcement in Chinese. Should there be any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version, the Chinese version prevails.)

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
