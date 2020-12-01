China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 3rd Meeting of the 8th Session BOD

Announcement on Resolutions of the 3rd Meeting of the 8th Session BOD

30 November 2020

The 3rd meeting of the 8th session of the Board of Directors of the Company was held in Beijing on 30 November 2020. The meeting notice and meeting documents were sent out by email on 16 November 2020. The meeting was convened and presided over by Chairman Gao Yingxin. Of all 17 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 8 Directors, being Chairman Gao Yingxin and Directors Zheng Wanchun, Yang Xiaoling, Zhao Peng, Liu Jipeng, Li Hancheng, Liu Ningyu and Qu Xinjiu, attended the meeting in person; 9 Directors, being Vice Chairmen Zhang Hongwei, Lu Zhiqiang and Liu Yonghao, Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Song Chunfeng, Weng Zhenjie, Xie Zhichun and Peng Xuefeng, attended the meeting by teleconference/video-conference. Of all 9 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 9 Supervisors attended the meeting as non-voting delegates. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Distributing Dividends for Offshore Preference Shares of the Company

Resolution on Distributing Dividends for Offshore Preference Shares of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

II. Resolution on Closing the North Trading Center of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

III. Resolution on Increasing Capital of Jinghong Minsheng Rural Bank Co., Ltd. by the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

IV. Resolution on Amending Certain Provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company

The above proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for review.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

V. Resolution on Amending Certain Provisions of the Rules of Procedure for the Shareholders' General Meeting of the Company

The above proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for review.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

VI. Resolution on Amending Certain Provisions of the Administrative Measures for Related Party Transactions of the Company

The above proposal will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting for review.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

VII. Resolution on Granting Integrated Credit to New Hope Group Co., Ltd. for 2020

Resolution on Granting Integrated Credit to New Hope Group Co., Ltd. for 2020

Voting result: Affirmative: 12 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote; Withdrawal: 1 vote. Mr. Liu Yonghao, the related-party Director, withdrew from the voting.

VIII. Resolution on Granting Integrated Credit to Giant Investment Co., Ltd. for 2020

Resolution on Granting Integrated Credit to Giant Investment Co., Ltd. for 2020

Voting result: Affirmative: 12 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote; Withdrawal: 1 vote. Mr. Shi Yuzhu, the related-party Director, withdrew from the voting.

IX. Resolution on Formulating the Guidelines for Risk Management Duty Performance of the Board of Directors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

X. Resolution on Formulating the Provisional Measures for Online Lending Risk Management of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XI. Resolution on Amending the Measures for Compliance Management of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XII. Resolution on Formulating the Administrative Measures for Net-Worth Wealth Management Products of the Company (Provisional)

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XIII. Resolution on Amending the Administrative Measures for Collaterals of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XIV. Resolution on Writing Off Bad Debts from Commercial Acceptance Bills Rediscounting Business

It was consented at the meeting to write off RMB790,000,000.00 principal of commercial acceptance bills rediscounting business. The actual amount is subject to the number as at the date of accounting treatment.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XV. Resolution on Writing Off Bad Debts of Shenzhen Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.

It was consented at the meeting to write off RMB416,188,608.07 loan principal and interests of Shenzhen Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.. The actual amount is subject to the number as at the date of accounting treatment.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XVI. Resolution on Writing Off Bad Debts of Guoguang Global Asset Management Co., Ltd.

It was consented at the meeting to write off RMB315,361,002.83 principal and interests of stock pledging business of Guoguang Global Asset Management Co., Ltd. under the interbank investments of the Company. The actual amount is subject to the number as at the date of accounting treatment.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XVII. Resolution on Writing Off Bad Debts of Hebei Rongtou Holdings Limited

It was consented at the meeting to write off RMB499,800,000.00 investment funds at amortized cost of Hebei Rongtou Holdings Limited of the Company. The actual amount is subject to the number as at the date of accounting treatment.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

XVIII. Resolution on Convening the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting for 2021

It was consented at the meeting to convene the 1st Extraordinary General Meeting for 2021.

The Board Secretary was authorized to confirm the time and venue of the above meeting after conclusion of this meeting, choose voting method according to the regulatory requirements, send out the meeting notice to shareholders and prepare the detailed matters in relation to the meeting.

Voting result: Affirmative: 13 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited