China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the 8th Session BOS

Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the 8th Session BOS

26 September 2021

The 6th meeting of the 8th session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company was held by means of mail voting on 26 September 2021. The meeting notice was sent out by email on 15 September 2021. All 9 voting tickets sent to the Supervisors were collected. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Revising the Provisional Measures on Performance Supervision and Appraisal of the Board of Directors and Directors by the Board of Supervisors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Resolution on Revising the Provisional Measures on Performance Appraisal of Supervisors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Resolution on Revising the Provisional Measures on Performance Supervision and Appraisal of Senior Management by the Board of Supervisors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

IV. Resolution on Revising the Terms of Reference of the Nomination and Examination Committee Under the Board of Supervisors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Board of Supervisors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited