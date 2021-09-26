Log in
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the 8th Session BOS

09/26/2021 | 05:12am EDT
Announcement on Resolutions of the 6th Meeting of the 8th Session BOS

26 September 2021

The 6th meeting of the 8th session of the Board of Supervisors of the Company was held by means of mail voting on 26 September 2021. The meeting notice was sent out by email on 15 September 2021. All 9 voting tickets sent to the Supervisors were collected. The convention and procedures of the meeting complied with the rules and regulations under the Company Law of the PRC and the Articles of Association of the Company. The resolutions made through voting are legal and effective.

The following resolutions were discussed and passed at the meeting:

I. Resolution on Revising the Provisional Measures on Performance Supervision and Appraisal of the Board of Directors and Directors by the Board of Supervisors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

  1. Resolution on Revising the Provisional Measures on Performance Appraisal of Supervisors of the Company
    Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.
  1. Resolution on Revising the Provisional Measures on Performance Supervision and Appraisal of Senior Management by the Board of Supervisors of the Company
    Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

IV. Resolution on Revising the Terms of Reference of the Nomination and Examination Committee Under the Board of Supervisors of the Company

Voting result: Affirmative: 9 votes; Negative: 0 vote; Abstention: 0 vote.

Board of Supervisors

China Minsheng Banking Corporation Limited

(Please note that this is the English translation of the announcement in Chinese. Should there be any discrepancy between the English translation and the Chinese version, the Chinese version prevails.)

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
