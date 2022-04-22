China Minsheng Banking : CIRCULAR OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021 AND THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FO…

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2021 FINAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 2021 PROPOSED PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR 2021

ANNUAL BUDGETS FOR 2022

WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD FOR 2021

WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR 2021

REPORT OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS FOR 2021

REPORT OF REMUNERATION OF SUPERVISORS FOR 2021 RE-APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITING FIRMS FOR 2022

ADJUSTMENT TO THE PLAN OF PUBLIC ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF

A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS,

THE EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE RESOLUTIONS

ON THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS AND THE AUTHORIZATION PERIOD TO THE BOARD AND ITS AUTHORIZED PERSONS

TO EXERCISE FULL POWER TO DEAL WITH MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO THE BOARD

FORMULATION OF THE SHAREHOLDER RETURN PLAN FOR 2022 TO 2024 TOTAL ANNUAL BUDGET FOR EXTERNAL DONATIONS FOR 2022 TO 2023 AND THE PLAN

OF AUTHORIZATION TO THE BOARD FOR EXTERNAL DONATIONS BY THE

SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING

AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING

AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AMENDMENTS TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

AMENDMENTS TO THE ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES FOR RELATED PARTY

TRANSACTIONS AND

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021 NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022

25 April 2022

CONTENTS Page DEFINITIONS .................................................... 1 LETTER FROM THE BOARD ....................................... 4

1. Annual Report for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 2. Final Financial Report for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 3. Proposed Profit Distribution Plan for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 7 4. Annual Budgets for 2022 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10 5. WorkReportoftheBoardfor2021 ............................. 11 6. Work Report of the Board of Supervisors for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11 7. Report of Remuneration of Directors for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 12 8. Report of Remuneration of Supervisors for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 13 9. Re-appointment and Remuneration of the Auditing Firms for 2022 . . . . . 14 10. Adjustment to the Plan of Public Issuance and Listing of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds, the Extension of the Validity Period of the Resolutions on the Public Issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds and the Authorization Period to the Board and its Authorized Persons to Exercise Full Power to Deal with Matters RelatingtotheIssuance .................................... 15 11. 24 12. 26 13. 26 14. 27 15. 27 16. 28 17. 29 18. 29 Granting of General Mandate for the Issuance of Shares to the Board . . .

Formulation of the Shareholder Return Plan for 2022 to 2024 . . . . . . . . .

Total Annual Budget for External Donations for 2022 to 2023 and the

Plan of Authorization to the Board for External Donations by the Shareholders' General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Amendments to the Articles of Association . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' General

Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors . . . . . .

Amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Board . . . . . .

Amendments to the Administrative Measures for Related Party

Transactions .............................................

CONTENTS

APPENDIX IAPPENDIX IIAPPENDIX IIIAPPENDIX IVPLAN OF PUBLIC ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF

THE A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS BY CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP.,

LTD. ......................................... 38

SHAREHOLDER RETURN PLAN FOR 2022 TO 2024

OF CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. ..... 50

COMPARISON TABLE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE

RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. ........ 53

COMPARISON TABLE OF THE AMENDMENTS

TO THE RULES OF PROCEDURE FOR

THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF CHINA

MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. .............. 77

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021 .............. 85

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022 .......... 88

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"A Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of A Share(s)

"A Share(s)"

domestic ordinary Share(s) of RMB1.00 each issued by the Company which is/are subscribed for by domestic investors and are listed for trading on the SSE (stock code: 600016)

"A Share Class Meeting"

the first A Share class meeting of the Company for 2022 to be held after the conclusion of the AGM or any adjournment thereof on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC or any adjournment thereof

"A Share Convertible Bonds" or

"Convertible Bonds"

convertible corporate bonds in the total amount of not more than RMB50 billion which are convertible into new A Shares, proposed to be issued by the Company

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company for 2021 to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC or any adjournment thereof, the notice of which is set out in this circular

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of supervisors of the Company

"CBIRC"

"Class Meeting(s)"

the China Banking and Insurance

Commission (ʕ਷ვБڭᎈ္ຖ၍ଣ։ࡰึ)

RegulatoryA Share Class Meeting and/or H Share Class Meeting

"Company" or "Bank"

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (ʕ਷͏͛ვБٰ΅ Ϟࠢʮ̡), a joint stock company incorporated with limited liability in accordance with the Company Law, the H Shares and A Shares of which are listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE, respectively

-1-