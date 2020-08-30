Log in
China Minsheng Banking : First-Half Net Profit Fell 10% on Impairments

08/30/2020 | 05:51pm EDT

By Ben Otto

China Minsheng Banking Corp.'s net profit in the first half fell 10% as an increase in income was offset by higher impairment losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit in the period was 28.45 billion yuan ($4.14 billion), down from CNY31.62 billion in the same period a year earlier, the Chinese bank said late Sunday.

Net interest income rose 21% to CNY55.16 billion, while non-interest income rose 0.1% to CNY41.60 billion. Impairment losses on credit rose 47% to CNY43.01 billion.

The bank's nonperforming loan ratio rose to 1.69% at the end of June from 1.56% at the end of December.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

