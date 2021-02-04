China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Janu…
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "
Company")
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's
Name of Issuer
Republic of China with limited liability)
Date Submitted
04/02/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01988
Description :
H Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
(2) Stock code :
600016
Description :
A Shares
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-
Cumulative Perpetual Offshore
Preference Shares ("
USD Offshore
Stock code :
4609
Description :
Preference Shares
")
Authorised share
No. of
capital
preference
Par value
(USD)
shares
(RMB)
(See Remark 1)
Balance at close of preceding month
71,950,000
100
1,439,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
71,950,000
100
1,439,000,000
RMB20,000,000,000 4.38% Non-
Cumulative And Non-Participating
Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares
Stock code :
360037
Description :
("Domestic Preference Shares")
No. of
Authorised share
preference
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month
200,000,000
100
20,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
200,000,000
100
20,000,000,000
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
73,715,547,702
(See
(TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND
Remark 2)
PREFERENCE SHARES
) (RMB) :
March 2019
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference shares
No. of other
(1) USD Offshore
(2) Domestic
classes of
(1) H Shares
(2) A Shares
Preference Shares Preference Shares
shares
Balance at
close of
preceding
month
8,320,295,289
35,462,123,213
71,950,000
200,000,000
N/A
Increase/
(decrease)
during the
month
0
0
0
0
N/A
Balance at
close of the
month
8,320,295,289
35,462,123,213
71,950,000
200,000,000
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A.
(Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
2. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
3. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
4. N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
N/A
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
N/A
Subscription price
N/A
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
N/A
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class ) N/A
March 2019
Sales 2020
191 B
29 502 M
29 502 M
Net income 2020
46 541 M
7 204 M
7 204 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
4,79x
Yield 2020
5,74%
Capitalization
212 B
32 782 M
32 780 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021
1,04x
Nbr of Employees
58 933
Free-Float
55,1%
