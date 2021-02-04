Log in
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 Janu…

02/04/2021 | 03:58am EST

02/04/2021 | 03:58am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/01/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's

Name of Issuer

Republic of China with limited liability)

Date Submitted

04/02/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01988

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code : 600016

Description :

A Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-

Cumulative Perpetual Offshore

Preference Shares ("USD Offshore

Stock code :

4609

Description :

Preference Shares")

Authorised share

No. of

capital

preference

Par value

(USD)

shares

(RMB)

(See Remark 1)

Balance at close of preceding month

71,950,000

100

1,439,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

71,950,000

100

1,439,000,000

RMB20,000,000,000 4.38% Non-

Cumulative And Non-Participating

Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares

Stock code :

360037

Description :

("Domestic Preference Shares")

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(RMB)

(RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month

200,000,000

100

20,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

200,000,000

100

20,000,000,000

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

73,715,547,702 (See

(TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND

Remark 2)

PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference shares

No. of other

(1) USD Offshore

(2) Domestic

classes of

(1) H Shares

(2) A Shares

Preference Shares Preference Shares

shares

Balance at

close of

preceding

month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

200,000,000

N/A

Increase/

(decrease)

during the

month

0

0

0

0

N/A

Balance at

close of the

month

8,320,295,289

35,462,123,213

71,950,000

200,000,000

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

2. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

3. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

4. N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

N/A

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

N/A

Subscription price

N/A

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 08:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
