China Minsheng Banking : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting for 2021 (the "AGM") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, for the consideration and, if thought fit, passing of the following resolutions (special resolutions marked by *):

1. The resolution regarding the annual report for 2021 of the Company

2. The resolution regarding the final financial report for 2021 of the Company

3. The resolution regarding the proposed profit distribution plan for 2021 of the Company

4. The resolution regarding the annual budgets for 2022 of the Company

5. The resolution regarding the work report of the Board for 2021 of the Company

6. The resolution regarding the work report of the Board of Supervisors for 2021 of the Company

7. The resolution regarding the report of remuneration of Directors for 2021 of the Company

8. The resolution regarding the report of remuneration of Supervisors for 2021 of the Company

9. The resolution regarding the re-appointment and remuneration of the auditing firms for 2022

10. *The resolution regarding the adjustment to the plan of public issuance and listing of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds, the extension of the validity period of the resolutions on the public issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds and the authorization period to the Board and its authorized persons to exercise full power to deal with matters relating to the issuance

11. *The resolution regarding the granting of general mandate for the issuance of Shares to the Board

12. The resolution regarding the formulation of the Shareholder return plan for 2022 to 2024

13. The resolution regarding the total annual budget for external donations for 2022 to 2023 and the plan of authorization to the Board for external donations by the Shareholders' general meeting

14. *The resolution regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company

15. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' General Meeting

16. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors

17. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Board

18. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Administrative Measures for Related Party Transactions

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 11 May 2022 to Friday, 10 June 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares of the Company will be effected. For unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company who intend to attend the AGM, all share certificates and the transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 17 June 2022 to Wednesday, 22 June 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be effected. For unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company who wish to be eligible to receive the cash dividend, all share certificates and the transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 16 June 2022. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 will be entitled to receive the dividend (subject to the approval by Shareholders at the AGM).

