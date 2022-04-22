Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-21
3.740 CNY   +1.08%
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the First H Share Class Meeting for 2022 to be held on Friday, 10 Ju…
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting for 2021 to be held on Friday, 10 June 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021

04/22/2022 | 10:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

ʕ਷͏͛ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting for 2021 (the "AGM") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, for the consideration and, if thought fit, passing of the following resolutions (special resolutions marked by *):

  • 1. The resolution regarding the annual report for 2021 of the Company

  • 2. The resolution regarding the final financial report for 2021 of the Company

  • 3. The resolution regarding the proposed profit distribution plan for 2021 of the Company

  • 4. The resolution regarding the annual budgets for 2022 of the Company

  • 5. The resolution regarding the work report of the Board for 2021 of the Company

  • 6. The resolution regarding the work report of the Board of Supervisors for 2021 of the Company

  • 7. The resolution regarding the report of remuneration of Directors for 2021 of the Company

  • 8. The resolution regarding the report of remuneration of Supervisors for 2021 of the Company

  • 9. The resolution regarding the re-appointment and remuneration of the auditing firms for 2022

  • 10. *The resolution regarding the adjustment to the plan of public issuance and listing of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds, the extension of the validity period of the resolutions on the public issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds and the authorization period to the Board and its authorized persons to exercise full power to deal with matters relating to the issuance

  • 11. *The resolution regarding the granting of general mandate for the issuance of Shares to the Board

  • 12. The resolution regarding the formulation of the Shareholder return plan for 2022 to 2024

  • 13. The resolution regarding the total annual budget for external donations for 2022 to 2023 and the plan of authorization to the Board for external donations by the Shareholders' general meeting

  • 14. *The resolution regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company

  • 15. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' General Meeting

  • 16. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Board of Directors

  • 17. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Board

  • 18. The resolution regarding the amendments to the Administrative Measures for Related Party Transactions

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 11 May 2022 to Friday, 10 June 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares of the Company will be effected. For unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company who intend to attend the AGM, all share certificates and the transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 will be entitled to attend and vote at the AGM.

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 17 June 2022 to Wednesday, 22 June 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company will be effected. For unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company who wish to be eligible to receive the cash dividend, all share certificates and the transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 16 June 2022. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 will be entitled to receive the dividend (subject to the approval by Shareholders at the AGM).

By Order of the Board

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Gao Yingxin

Chairman

25 April 2022

As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yingxin, Mr. Zheng Wanchun and Mr. Yuan Guijun; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di, Mr. Song Chunfeng, Mr. Yang Xiaoling and Mr. Zhao Peng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr.

Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Qu Xinjiu.

Notes:

  • 1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.

  • 2. Shareholders of the Company shall appoint their proxies in writing. The form of proxy shall be signed by the shareholder or his/her/its attorney who has been authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, the form of proxy shall be affixed with the corporation's seal or signed by its director, or its attorney duly authorized in writing. If the form of proxy is signed by the attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorization document shall be notarized. For holders of A shares, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authorization document notarially certified, if any, must be lodged with the office of the Board of the Company at Floor 11, CMBC North Tower, No. 2 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, PRC (postal code: 100031), not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 9 June 2022) in order for such documents to be valid. For holders of H shares, the aforementioned documents must be lodged with the H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 9 June 2022 in order for such documents to be valid. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

  • 3. Shareholders who intend to attend the AGM (in person or by proxy) shall complete and deliver the reply slip of AGM to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited or the office of the Board of the Company

  • by hand, post or fax on or before Tuesday, 7 June 2022.

  • 4. Shareholders shall produce their identification documents when attending the AGM.

  • 5. If a proxy attends the AGM on behalf of a shareholder, he/she shall produce his/her identification document and the power of attorney or other documents signed by the appointer or his/her attorney, which specify the date of its issuance. If a representative of a corporate shareholder attends the AGM, such representative shall produce his/her identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors or other authority or other notarized copy of any authorization documents issued by such corporate shareholder.

  • 6. The AGM is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders who attend the AGM (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own travelling, accommodation and other expenses.

  • 7. For details of the relevant resolutions, please refer to the Company's annual report for 2021 published on 25 April 2022 and the circular dated 25 April 2022.

  • 8. References to times and dates of this notice are to Hong Kong times and dates.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 02:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the First H Share Class Meeting for 2022 to be ..
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting for 2021 to be held ..
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the annual general meeting for 2021
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Notice of the annual general meeting for 2021
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : CIRCULAR OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2021 AND THE FIRST H S..
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : 2021 Annual Report (H Shares)
PU
04/19CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Date of board meeting
PU
04/13China Minsheng Bank Issues $3.1 Billion of Renminbi Bonds
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 163 B 25 059 M 25 059 M
Net income 2022 33 587 M 5 166 M 5 166 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,91x
Yield 2022 5,72%
Capitalization 153 B 23 581 M 23 581 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 60 232
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 3,74 CNY
Average target price 3,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan Chun Zheng President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-4.10%23 491
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%163 694
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.27%77 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.88%68 043
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.40%59 107
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.78%57 694