China Minsheng Banking : NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

ʕ਷͏͛ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first H share class meeting for 2022 (the "H Share Class Meeting") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held after the conclusion of the annual general meeting for 2021 and the first A Share class meeting for 2022 on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, for the consideration and, if thought fit, passing of the following resolution:

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. The resolution regarding the adjustment to the plan of public issuance and listing of A

Share Convertible Corporate Bonds, the extension of the validity period of the resolutions on the public issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds and the authorization period to the Board and its authorized persons to exercise full power to deal with matters relating to the issuance

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 11 May 2022 to Friday, 10 June 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares of the Company will be effected. For unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company who intend to attend the H Share Class Meeting, all share certificates and the relevant transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 will be entitled to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting.

By Order of the Board

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Gao Yingxin

Chairman

25 April 2022

As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yingxin, Mr. Zheng Wanchun and Mr. Yuan Guijun; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di, Mr. Song Chunfeng, Mr. Yang Xiaoling and Mr. Zhao Peng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Qu Xinjiu.

Notes: