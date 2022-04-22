China Minsheng Banking : NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.
ʕ͏͛ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01988)
NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the first H share class meeting for 2022 (the "H Share Class Meeting") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held after the conclusion of the annual general meeting for 2021 and the first A Share class meeting for 2022 on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, for the consideration and, if thought fit, passing of the following resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. The resolution regarding the adjustment to the plan of public issuance and listing of A
Share Convertible Corporate Bonds, the extension of the validity period of the resolutions on the public issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds and the authorization period to the Board and its authorized persons to exercise full power to deal with matters relating to the issuance
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 11 May 2022 to Friday, 10 June 2022 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of Shares of the Company will be effected. For unregistered holders of H Shares of the Company who intend to attend the H Share Class Meeting, all share certificates and the relevant transfer documents must be lodged with the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 May 2022. H Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 will be entitled to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting.
By Order of the Board
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Gao Yingxin
Chairman
25 April 2022
As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yingxin, Mr. Zheng Wanchun and Mr. Yuan Guijun; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di, Mr. Song Chunfeng, Mr. Yang Xiaoling and Mr. Zhao Peng; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Qu Xinjiu.
Notes:
-
1. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the H Share Class Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. If more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the number and class of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed.
-
2. Shareholders of the Company shall appoint their proxies in writing. The form of proxy shall be signed by the shareholder or his/her/its attorney who has been authorized in writing. If the shareholder is a corporation, the form of proxy shall be affixed with the corporation's seal or signed by its director, or its attorney duly authorized in writing. If the form of proxy is signed by the attorney of the shareholder, the power of attorney or other authorization document shall be notarized. For holders of H shares, the aforementioned documents must be lodged with the H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the H Share Class Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 9 June 2022) in order for such documents to be valid. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a member of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
3. Shareholders who intend to attend the H Share Class Meeting (in person or by proxy) shall complete and deliver the reply slip of H Share Class Meeting to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited or the office of the Board of the Company at Floor 11, CMBC North Tower, No. 2 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng
-
District, Beijing, PRC (postal code: 100031) by hand, post or fax on or before Tuesday, 7 June 2022.
-
4. Shareholders shall produce their identification documents when attending the H Share Class Meeting.
-
5. If a proxy attends the H Share Class Meeting on behalf of a shareholder, he/she shall produce his/her identification document and the power of attorney or other documents signed by the appointer or his/her attorney, which specify the date of its issuance. If a representative of a corporate shareholder attends the H Share Class Meeting, such representative shall produce his/her identification document and the notarized copy of the resolution passed by the Board of Directors or other authority or other notarized copy of any authorization documents issued by such corporate shareholder.
-
6. The H Share Class Meeting is expected to last for half a day. Shareholders who attend the H Share Class Meeting (in person or by proxy) shall bear their own travelling, accommodation and other expenses.
-
7. For details of the relevant resolution, please refer to the Company's annual report for 2021 published on 25 April 2022 and the circular dated 25 April 2022.
-
8. References to times and dates of this notice are to Hong Kong times and dates.