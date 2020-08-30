China Minsheng Banking : Notice of the Second Extraordinary General Meeting for 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

中 國 民 生 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

NOTICE OF THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the second extraordinary general meeting for 2020 ("EGM") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 16 October 2020 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC, for the consideration and, if thought fit, passing of the following resolutions:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. The resolution regarding the election of Directors of the eighth session of the Board of the Company

1.01 to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Zhang Hongwei as non-executive Director of the Company

1.02 to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Lu Zhiqiang as non-executive Director of the Company

1.03 to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Liu Yonghao as non-executive Director of the Company

1.04 to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Shi Yuzhu as non-executive Director of the Company

1.05 to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Wu Di as non-executive Director of the Company

1.06 to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Song Chunfeng as non-executive Director of the Company