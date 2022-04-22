Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  04-21
3.740 CNY   +1.08%
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the First H Share Class Meeting for 2022 to be held on Friday, 10 Ju…
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting for 2021 to be held on Friday, 10 June 2022
PU
04/22CHINA MINSHENG BANKING : Reply slip for the first h share class meeting for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022

04/22/2022 | 10:49pm EDT
ʕ਷͏͛ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2022

To: China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1) (Chinese name):

(English name):

of

(address as shown in the register of members) (telephone number(s)(Note 2): ) being the registered holder(s) of(Note 3) H Shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by a proxy/proxies) the first H share class meeting for 2022 of the Company to be held on Friday, 10 June 2022 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC following the conclusion of the annual general meeting for 2021 of the Company and the first A share class meeting for 2022 of the Company or any adjournment thereof.

Date: 2022 Signature(s):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in BLOCK LETTERS.

  • 2. Please insert telephone number(s) at which you can be contacted for confirmation purpose.

  • 3. Please insert the number of H shares of the Company registered under your name(s).

  • 4. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (fax no.: (852) 2865 0990) on or before Tuesday, 7 June 2022 by hand, by post or by fax.

  • 5. References to times and dates in this reply slip are to Hong Kong times and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your reply concerning your attendance at the H share class meeting of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be made in writing by mail to the Company at the abovementioned address.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 02:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
