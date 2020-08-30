Log in
China Minsheng Banking : Reply Slip for the Second Extraordinary General Meeting for 2020

08/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT

中 國 民 生 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

To: China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")

I/We(Note 1) (Chinese name):

(English name):

of

(address as shown in the register of members) (telephone number(s)(Note 2):

)

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 3)

A shares/H shares(Note 4) of

RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend (in person or by a proxy/proxies) the second extraordinary general meeting for 2020 of the Company to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 16 October 2020 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC.

Date:

2020

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or English) and registered address(es) as shown on the register of members of the Company in
    BLOCK LETTERS.
  2. Please insert telephone number(s) at which you can be contacted for confirmation purpose.
  3. Please insert the number and class of shares of the Company registered under your name(s).
  4. Please delete as appropriate.
  5. The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H shares) at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (fax no.: (852) 2865 0990) or the office of the board of directors of the Company (for holders of A shares) at Room 11, CMBC North Tower, No. 2 Fuxingmennei Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing 100031, the PRC (fax no.: (8610) 58560720) on or before Friday, 25 September 2020 by hand, by post or by fax.
  6. References to times and dates in this reply slip are Hong Kong times and dates.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your reply concerning your attendance at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to the Company at the above address.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:39:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 190 B 27 651 M 27 651 M
Net income 2020 53 686 M 7 821 M 7 821 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,55x
Yield 2020 6,03%
Capitalization 234 B 34 016 M 34 020 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 58 933
Free-Float 55,2%
