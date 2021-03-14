Log in
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : ANNOUNCEMENT ON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

03/14/2021 | 06:29am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ʕ਷͏͛ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") today received the Approval of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in relation to the Appointment Qualification of Qu Xinjiu of China Minsheng Bank (Yinbaojianfu [2021] No. 182), which approved the qualification of Mr. Qu Xinjiu as an independent non-executive director of the Company. In accordance with the relevant requirements, Mr. Qu Xinjiu acts as independent non-executive director of the Company, member of the Nomination Committee, Audit Committee and Related Party Transactions Supervision Committee under the board of directors with effect from 9 March 2021.

For biographical details of Mr. Qu Xinjiu, please refer to the Company's announcement dated 16 October 2020 regarding, among others, change of session of the board of directors.

By Order of the Board

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

Gao Yingxin

Chairman

Beijing, PRC

12 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Gao Yingxin and Mr. Zheng Wanchun; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Hongwei, Mr. Lu Zhiqiang, Mr. Liu Yonghao, Mr. Shi Yuzhu, Mr. Wu Di and Mr. Song Chunfeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Jipeng, Mr. Li Hancheng, Mr. Xie Zhichun, Mr. Peng Xuefeng, Mr. Liu Ningyu and Mr. Qu Xinjiu.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2021 10:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
