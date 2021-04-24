China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Purchase of Shares of the Company by Senior Management

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Board, the Board of Supervisors, and the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this Annual Report and there are no misstatements, misleading representations or material omissions in this Annual Report, and shall assume several and joint liability.

This Annual Report was considered and approved on 30 March 2021 at the 7th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company. Of the 18 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 10 Directors attended the meeting in person. 8 Directors, being the Vice Chairmen Zhang Hongwei, Lu Zhiqiang and Liu Yonghao, and Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng, and Liu Ningyu, participated in the meeting by teleconference or video conference. Of the 9 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting as non-voting delegates, 9 Supervisors attended the meeting as non-voting delegates.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, auditors of the Company, have audited the financial reports of 2020 prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards ("CAS") and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), respectively, and issued standard and unqualified auditors' reports, respectively.

Gao Yingxin (Chairman), Zheng Wanchun (President), Li Bin (Senior Management responsible for finance and accounting and acting person in charge of the accounting department), and Bai Dan (Chief Financial Officer) warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial reports included in this Annual Report.

The profit distribution plan for 2020 was approved by the Board, pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB2.13 (tax inclusive) will be distributed to all shareholders of the Company for every 10 shares held on the record dates. The above profit distribution plan is subject to approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Company.

The financial data and indicators contained in this Annual Report are prepared according to the rules of the IFRSs. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are the consolidated data of the Group and denominated in RMB.

The forward-looking statements about matters like future plans in this Annual Report do not constitute substantive commitments of the Company to the investors, and the investors and related persons shall maintain sufficient risk awareness in this regard, and shall understand the difference among plans, forecasts and commitments.

Material Risk Warning: the Company has no foreseeable material risks. For potential risks, please refer to the section headed "XIV. Prospects and Measures - (III) Potential risks" under "Chapter 3 Discussion and Analysis on Business Operation" of this report.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.