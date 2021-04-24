Log in
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : Announcement on Purchase of Shares of the Company by Senior Management

04/24/2021 | 08:50pm EDT
(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

Stock Code: 01988 USD Preference Share Stock Code: 04609

2020

Annual Report

IMPORTANT NOTICE

The Board, the Board of Supervisors, and the Directors, Supervisors and Senior Management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents of this Annual Report and there are no misstatements, misleading representations or material omissions in this Annual Report, and shall assume several and joint liability.

This Annual Report was considered and approved on 30 March 2021 at the 7th meeting of the eighth session of the Board of the Company. Of the 18 Directors who were entitled to attend the meeting, 10 Directors attended the meeting in person. 8 Directors, being the Vice Chairmen Zhang Hongwei, Lu Zhiqiang and Liu Yonghao, and Directors Shi Yuzhu, Wu Di, Xie Zhichun, Peng Xuefeng, and Liu Ningyu, participated in the meeting by teleconference or video conference. Of the 9 Supervisors who were entitled to attend the meeting as non-voting delegates, 9 Supervisors attended the meeting as non-voting delegates.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, auditors of the Company, have audited the financial reports of 2020 prepared in accordance with the Chinese Accounting Standards ("CAS") and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"), respectively, and issued standard and unqualified auditors' reports, respectively.

Gao Yingxin (Chairman), Zheng Wanchun (President), Li Bin (Senior Management responsible for finance and accounting and acting person in charge of the accounting department), and Bai Dan (Chief Financial Officer) warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial reports included in this Annual Report.

The profit distribution plan for 2020 was approved by the Board, pursuant to which, a cash dividend of RMB2.13 (tax inclusive) will be distributed to all shareholders of the Company for every 10 shares held on the record dates. The above profit distribution plan is subject to approval by the shareholders' general meeting of the Company.

The financial data and indicators contained in this Annual Report are prepared according to the rules of the IFRSs. Unless otherwise specified, all amounts are the consolidated data of the Group and denominated in RMB.

The forward-looking statements about matters like future plans in this Annual Report do not constitute substantive commitments of the Company to the investors, and the investors and related persons shall maintain sufficient risk awareness in this regard, and shall understand the difference among plans, forecasts and commitments.

Material Risk Warning: the Company has no foreseeable material risks. For potential risks, please refer to the section headed "XIV. Prospects and Measures - (III) Potential risks" under "Chapter 3 Discussion and Analysis on Business Operation" of this report.

Board of Directors

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

CONTENTS

Important Notice

Definitions

2

Message from the Chairman

4

Message from the President

10

Development Vision and Reform and Transformation

14

Annual Awards

17

Bank Profile

18

Summary of Accounting Data and Financial Indicators

22

Discussion and Analysis on Business Operation

26

Changes in Share Capital and Information on

Shareholders

103

Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management,

Employees and Business Network

130

Corporate Governance

162

Report of the Board of Directors

214

Report of the Board of Supervisors

221

Major Events

227

Financial Reports

242

Organisation Structure

430

List of Entities

431

Statistics of Correspondent Banks

436

2 China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

DEFINITIONS

In this report, unless the context otherwise requires, the following terms shall have the meanings set out

below.

ACFIC

All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (中華全國工商業聯

合會)

Articles of Association

the Articles of Association of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

Bank, Company, China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.

Bank, Minsheng Bank

Board

Board of Directors of the Company

Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors of the Company

CBIRC

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission

CMBC International

CMBC International Holdings Limited

CPPCC National Committee

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political

Consultative Conference (中國人民政治協商會議全國委員會)

CSRC

China Securities Regulatory Commission

Director(s)

Director(s) of the Company

former CBRC

former China Banking Regulatory Commission

former CIRC

former China Insurance Regulatory Commission

Group

The Bank and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong Listing Rules

The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on SEHK

Minsheng Financial Leasing

Minsheng Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.

Annual Report 2020

3

DEFINITIONS

Minsheng Royal

Minsheng Royal Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Asset Management

Minsheng Royal Fund

Minsheng Royal Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Model Code

Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed

Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Hong Kong Listing Rules

Reporting Period

the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 December 2020

SEHK

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SFO

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

SSE

Shanghai Stock Exchange

SZSE

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Supervisor(s)

Supervisor(s) of the Company

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 00:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 198 B 30 481 M 30 481 M
Net income 2021 40 987 M 6 311 M 6 311 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,63x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 203 B 31 172 M 31 181 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 59 262
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,90 CNY
Last Close Price 4,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-6.54%31 172
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%172 484
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.92%75 180
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 573
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.43%62 721
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.61%54 277
