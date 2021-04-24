Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600016   CNE0000015Y0

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Minsheng Banking : CIRCULAR OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020 AND THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FO…

04/24/2021 | 08:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your Shares in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy and reply slip to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

中國民生銀行股份有限公 司

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2020

FINAL FINANCIAL REPORT FOR 2020

PROPOSED PROFIT DISTRIBUTION PLAN FOR 2020

ANNUAL BUDGETS FOR 2021

WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD FOR 2020

WORK REPORT OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR 2020

REPORT OF REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS FOR 2020

REPORT OF REMUNERATION OF SUPERVISORS FOR 2020

RE-APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF THE AUDITING FIRMS FOR 2021

EXTENSION OF THE VALIDITY PERIOD OF THE RESOLUTIONS

ON THE PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS AND THE AUTHORIZATION PERIOD TO THE BOARD AND ITS AUTHORIZED PERSONS TO EXERCISE FULL POWER TO DEAL WITH MATTERS RELATING TO THE ISSUANCE GRANTING OF GENERAL MANDATE FOR THE ISSUANCE OF SHARES TO THE BOARD AMENDMENTS TO CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF

THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

AND

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2021

The Company will convene the AGM and the Class Meetings at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 11 June 2021 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC. Notices convening the AGM and the H Share Class Meeting have been sent to the Shareholders pursuant to the Hong Kong Listing Rules on 26 April 2021.

If you intend to appoint a proxy to attend the AGM and/or the Class Meetings, please complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H Shares) and the office of the Board of the Company (for holders of A Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the AGM and/or the Class Meetings (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, 10 June 2021) in person or by post. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the AGM and/or the Class Meetings and voting in person if you so wish.

If you intend to attend the AGM and/or the Class Meetings in person or by proxy, please complete the enclosed reply slip and return the same to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (for holders of H Shares) and the office of the Board of the Company (for holders of A Shares) on or before Thursday, 20 May 2021.

* References to times and dates of this circular are to Hong Kong times and dates.

26 April 2021

CONTENTS

Page

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

1.

Annual Report for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

2.

Final Financial Report for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

3.

Proposed Profit Distribution Plan for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

4.

Annual Budgets for 2021 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

5.

Work Report of the Board for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

6.

Work Report of the Board of Supervisors for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

7.

Report of Remuneration of Directors for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

8.

Report of Remuneration of Supervisors for 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

9.

Re-appointment and Remuneration of the Auditing Firms for 2021 . . . . .

14

10.

Resolution on Extension of the Validity Period of the Resolutions on the

Public Issuance of A Share Convertible Corporate Bonds and the

Authorization Period to the Board and its Authorized Persons to

Exercise Full Power to Deal with Matters Relating to the Issuance . . . .

14

11. Resolution on Granting of General Mandate for the Issuance of Shares to

the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

23

12. Resolution on Amendments to Certain Provisions of the

Articles of Association . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

25

APPENDIX I

PLAN OF PUBLIC ISSUANCE AND LISTING OF

THE A SHARE CONVERTIBLE CORPORATE BONDS

BY CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD. . . . . . .

31

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020 . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

43

NOTICE OF THE FIRST H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2021 . . . . . . . . . .

46

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"A Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of A Share(s)

"A Share(s)"

domestic ordinary Share(s) of RMB1.00 each issued by

the Company which is/are subscribed for by domestic

investors and are listed for trading on the SSE (stock

code: 600016)

"A Share Class Meeting"

the first A Share class meeting of the Company for 2021

to be held after the conclusion of the AGM or any

adjournment thereof on Friday, 11 June 2021 at

Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate,

No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the

PRC or any adjournment thereof

"A Share Convertible Bonds" or

convertible corporate bonds in the total amount of not

"Convertible Bonds"

more than RMB50 billion which are convertible into new

A Shares, proposed to be issued by the Company

"AGM"

the annual general meeting of the Company for 2020 to

be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, 11 June 2021 at

Conference Room No. 3, 1/F, Minsheng Bank East Gate,

No. 28 Xirongxian Lane, Xicheng District, Beijing, the

PRC or any adjournment thereof, the notice of which is

set out in this circular

"Articles of Association"

the articles of association of the Company

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Board of Supervisors"

the board of supervisors of the Company

"CBIRC"

the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory

Commission (中國銀行保險監督管理委員會)

"Class Meeting(s)"

A Share Class Meeting and/or H Share Class Meeting

"Company" or "Bank"

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (中國民生銀行股份

有限公司), a joint stock company incorporated with

limited liability in accordance with the Company Law,

the H Shares and A Shares of which are listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the SSE, respectively

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"CSRC"

the China Securities Regulatory Commission (中國證券

監督管理委員會)

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Company Law"

the Company Law of the People's Republic of China

"cash dividend"

proposed payment of cash dividend of RMB2.13 (tax

inclusive) for every 10 Shares to the A Shareholders and

the H Shareholders whose names appear on the registers

of members of the Company as at the close of business on

the respective record date

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"H Share Class Meeting"

the first H Share class meeting of the Company for 2021

to be held after the conclusion of the AGM and the A

Share Class Meeting or any adjournment thereof on

Friday, 11 June 2021 at Conference Room No. 3, 1/F,

Minsheng Bank East Gate, No. 28 Xirongxian Lane,

Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC or any adjournment

thereof, the notice of which is set out in this circular

"H Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of H Share(s)

"H Share(s)"

overseas listed foreign invested Share(s) of RMB1.00

each in the share capital of the Company, which are listed

on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 01988)

and are subscribed for in HK dollars

"HK dollars"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC

"Hong Kong Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The

Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Issuance of A Share Convertible

the proposed public issuance and listing of A Share

Bonds"

Convertible Bonds by the Company in accordance with

the Proposal in respect of the Issuance of A Share

Convertible Bonds

- 2 -

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

21 April 2021, being the latest practicable date for

ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

"Offshore Preference Shares" or

the 71,950,000 4.95% non-cumulative perpetual offshore

"Preference Shares"

preference Shares of an aggregate amount of

US$1,439,000,000 issued by the Company in the

overseas market on 14 December 2016 and listed on the

Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 15 December 2016 (stock

code: 04609)

"PBOC"

the People's Bank of China

"PRC" or "China"

the People's Republic of China, but for the purposes of

this circular only, excluding Hong Kong, Macau and

Taiwan

"RMB" or "Renminbi"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"SFO"

the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong)

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s)

"Share(s)"

the ordinary Share(s) of the Company, including A

Share(s) and H Share(s)

"SSE"

the Shanghai Stock Exchange

"Supervisor(s)"

the supervisor(s) of the Company

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 00:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
04/24CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : CIRCULAR OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020 AND TH..
PU
04/24CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Announcement on Purchase of Shares of the Company by S..
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Form of Proxy for the First H Share Class Meeting for ..
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting for 2020 ..
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Reply slip for the first h share class meeting for 202..
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Reply slip for the annual general meeting for 2020
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Notice of the first h share class meeting for 2021
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Notice of the annual general meeting for 2020
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : Circular of the annual general meeting for 2020 and th..
PU
04/23CHINA MINSHENG BANKING  : 2020 Annual Report (H Shares)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 198 B 30 481 M 30 481 M
Net income 2021 40 987 M 6 311 M 6 311 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,63x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 203 B 31 172 M 31 181 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 59 262
Free-Float 55,1%
Chart CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Duration : Period :
China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 4,90 CNY
Last Close Price 4,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-6.54%31 172
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%172 484
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.92%75 180
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 573
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.43%62 721
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.61%54 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ