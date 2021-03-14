China Minsheng Banking : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 01988)
(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") are set out below.
Independent
|
Non-executive Directors
|
Non-executive Directors
|
Executive Directors
|
Zhang Hongwei (Vice Chairman)
|
Liu Jipeng
|
Gao Yingxin (Chairman)
|
Lu Zhiqiang (Vice Chairman)
|
Li Hancheng
|
Zheng Wanchun
|
Liu Yonghao (Vice Chairman)
|
Xie Zhichun
|
(Vice Chairman and
|
Shi Yuzhu
|
Peng Xuefeng
|
President)
|
Wu Di
|
Liu Ningyu
|
Song Chunfeng
|
Qu Xinjiu
|
The Board has established 6 committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Board Committee
Director
|
Strategic Development and Consumer Rights Protection Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Compensation and Remuneration Committee
|
Risk Management Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Related Party Transactions Supervision Committee
|
Zhang Hongwei
|
M
|
M
|
Lu Zhiqiang
|
M
|
M
|
Liu Yonghao
|
M
|
M
|
Shi Yuzhu
|
M
|
M
|
Wu Di
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Song Chunfeng
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Liu Jipeng
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Li Hancheng
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Xie Zhichun
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Peng Xuefeng
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Liu Ningyu
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Qu Xinjiu
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Gao Yingxin
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Zheng Wanchun
|
M
|
M
Beijing, PRC, 12 March 2021
