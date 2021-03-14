China Minsheng Banking : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

ʕ਷͏͛ვБٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01988)

(USD Preference Shares Stock Code: 04609)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

The members of the board of Directors (the "Board") of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company") are set out below.

Independent

Non-executive Directors Non-executive Directors Executive Directors Zhang Hongwei (Vice Chairman) Liu Jipeng Gao Yingxin (Chairman) Lu Zhiqiang (Vice Chairman) Li Hancheng Zheng Wanchun Liu Yonghao (Vice Chairman) Xie Zhichun (Vice Chairman and Shi Yuzhu Peng Xuefeng President) Wu Di Liu Ningyu Song Chunfeng Qu Xinjiu 1

The Board has established 6 committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Board Committee Director Strategic Development and Consumer Rights Protection Committee Nomination Committee Compensation and Remuneration Committee Risk Management Committee Audit Committee Related Party Transactions Supervision Committee Zhang Hongwei M M Lu Zhiqiang M M Liu Yonghao M M Shi Yuzhu M M Wu Di M M M Song Chunfeng M M M Liu Jipeng M C M Li Hancheng M M M C Xie Zhichun M M C Peng Xuefeng C M M Liu Ningyu M M C M Qu Xinjiu M M M Gao Yingxin C M M Zheng Wanchun M M

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Beijing, PRC, 12 March 2021

2