China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 Febr…

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People'sRepublic of China with limited liability) 01/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01988

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 8,320,295,289

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

8,320,295,289 0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code : 600016

Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 35,462,123,213

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

35,462,123,213 0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

2. Preference SharesStock code :

4609 Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares") Authorised share No. of capital preference Par value (USD) shares (RMB) (See Remark 1) Balance at close of preceding month 71,950,000 100 1,439,000,000 Increase/(decrease) 0 0 Balance at close of the month 71,950,000 100 1,439,000,000 Stock code :

360037 Description :RMB20,000,000,000 4.38% Non-Cumulative And Non-Participating Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares ("Domestic Preference Shares")

Balance at close of preceding month 200,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

0 Authorised share Par value capital (RMB) (RMB) 100 20,000,000,000 0 100 20,000,000,000 No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

No. of preference shares

200,000,000

Stock code :N/ADescription :N/ABalance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)

N/ABalance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

73,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) H Shares (2) A Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/ (decrease) during the month Balance at close of the month

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

No of preference shares

(1) USD Offshore (2) Domestic Preference Shares Preference Shares

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213 200,000,000 0 200,000,000 No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A March 2019

0

8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213

71,950,000

0

0

71,950,000

Granted

N/AN/AN/AExercised

N/AN/AN/ACancelledLapsed

N/AN/AN/A

N/AN/AN/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

No. of other classes of shares

N/AN/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal value

Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the value month month month month N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Total B. N/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/A

(Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant

N/A N/A