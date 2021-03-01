Log in
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.

(600016)
China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 Febr…

03/01/2021 | 08:34am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People'sRepublic of China with limited liability) 01/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 01988

Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 8,320,295,289

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

8,320,295,289 0

Balance at close of the month

8,320,295,289

1.00

8,320,295,289

(2) Stock code : 600016

Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares

Par value (RMB)

Authorised share capital (RMB)

Balance at close of preceding month 35,462,123,213

Increase/(decrease)

0

1.00

35,462,123,213 0

Balance at close of the month

35,462,123,213

1.00

35,462,123,213

2. Preference SharesStock code :

  • 4609 Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")

    Authorised share

    No. of

    capital

    preference

    Par value

    (USD)

    shares

    (RMB)

    (See Remark 1)

    Balance at close of preceding month

    71,950,000

    100

    1,439,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    0

    0

    Balance at close of the month

    71,950,000

    100

    1,439,000,000

    Stock code :

  • 360037 Description :RMB20,000,000,000 4.38% Non-Cumulative And Non-Participating Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares ("Domestic Preference Shares")

Balance at close of preceding month 200,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

0

Authorised share

Par value

capital

(RMB)

(RMB)

100

20,000,000,000

0

100

20,000,000,000

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of preference shares

200,000,000

Stock code :N/ADescription :N/ABalance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)

N/ABalance at close of the month

N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :

73,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) H Shares (2) A Shares

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/ (decrease) during the month Balance at close of the month

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

No of preference shares

(1) USD Offshore (2) Domestic Preference Shares Preference Shares

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

(Note 1)

8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213

200,000,000

0

200,000,000

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

0

8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213

71,950,000

0

0

71,950,000

Granted

N/AN/AN/AExercised

N/AN/AN/ACancelledLapsed

N/AN/AN/A

N/AN/AN/A

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

No. of other classes of shares

N/AN/AN/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal value

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

value

month

month

month

month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total B.

N/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/AN/AN/A

N/A N/A

N/A

(Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

N/A N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CMBC - China Minsheng Banking Corporation Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 13:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 191 B 29 490 M 29 490 M
Net income 2020 46 541 M 7 201 M 7 201 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,87x
Yield 2020 5,64%
Capitalization 216 B 33 344 M 33 396 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 58 933
Free-Float 55,1%
Technical analysis trends CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 5,22 CNY
Last Close Price 5,18 CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wan Chun Zheng Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Dan Bai Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Jun Tong Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ying Xin Gao Chairman
Zhi Chun Xie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA MINSHENG BANKING CORP., LTD.-0.38%33 344
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.70%171 953
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.31.74%78 231
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.55%64 096
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.89%57 547
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED15.29%57 038
