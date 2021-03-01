China Minsheng Banking : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 28 Febr…

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
28/02/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (the "Company")
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People'sRepublic of China with limited liability) 01/03/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 01988
Description :H SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month 8,320,295,289
Increase/(decrease)
0
1.00
8,320,295,289 0
Balance at close of the month
8,320,295,289
1.00
8,320,295,289
(2) Stock code : 600016
Description :A SharesNo. of ordinary shares
Par value (RMB)
Authorised share capital (RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month 35,462,123,213
Increase/(decrease)
0
1.00
35,462,123,213 0
Balance at close of the month
35,462,123,213
1.00
35,462,123,213
2. Preference SharesStock code :
-
4609 Description :U.S.$1,439,000,000 4.95% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares ("USD Offshore Preference Shares")
Authorised share
|
No. of
|
capital
|
preference
|
Par value
|
(USD)
|
shares
|
(RMB)
|
(See Remark 1)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
71,950,000
|
100
|
1,439,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
0
|
0
|
Balance at close of the month
|
71,950,000
|
100
|
1,439,000,000
Stock code :
-
360037 Description :RMB20,000,000,000 4.38% Non-Cumulative And Non-Participating Perpetual Domestic Preference Shares ("Domestic Preference Shares")
Balance at close of preceding month 200,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
0
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(RMB)
|
(RMB)
|
100
|
20,000,000,000
|
0
|
100
|
20,000,000,000
|
No. of other
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
classes of
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of preference shares
200,000,000
Stock code :N/ADescription :N/ABalance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)
N/ABalance at close of the month
N/ATotal authorised share capital at the end of the month (TOTAL REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL AND PREFERENCE SHARES) (RMB) :
73,715,547,702 (See Remark 2)
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) H Shares (2) A Shares
Balance at close of preceding month Increase/ (decrease) during the month Balance at close of the month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
No of preference shares
(1) USD Offshore (2) Domestic Preference Shares Preference Shares
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
(Note 1)
8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213
|
200,000,000
|
0
|
200,000,000
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
March 2019
0
8,320,295,289 35,462,123,213
71,950,000
0
0
71,950,000
Granted
N/AN/AN/AExercised
N/AN/AN/ACancelledLapsed
N/AN/AN/A
N/AN/AN/A
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A
No. of other classes of shares
N/AN/AN/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)Nominal value
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
pursuant
|
thereto as at
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
thereto
|
close of the
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Total B.
N/A
N/A N/A
N/AN/AN/A
N/A N/A
N/AN/AN/A
N/A N/A
N/AN/AN/A
N/A N/A
N/A
(Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of
|
issuer
|
issuer which
|
issued
|
may be
|
during the
|
issued
|
month
|
pursuant
N/A N/A
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.