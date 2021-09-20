Hong Kong shares, yuan battered by plunging property stocks

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell to an 11-month low
and the offshore yuan weakened on Monday, as a plunge in
beleaguered property developer China Evergrande Group
led other stocks in the sector lower.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index slid 3.87% by the
midday break, after hitting its lowest since October, dragged
down by the property sector. The bluechip developer index
lost 6.6% and a broad index tracking property and
construction stocks fell 6.3%.
Mainland Chinese stock markets are closed for the mid-autumn
festival although FTSE China futures traded in Singapore
shed 4.05%.
"Market sentiment is fragile in Hong Kong at the moment,"
said Dickie Wong, research director at Kingston Securities.
He said the declines were due to growing risks of defaults
at Chinese property developers and concerns that Beijing's
"common prosperity" agenda would also include Hong Kong real
estate names, though he said the latter was likely an
overreaction.
Beijing has ordered Hong Kong's powerful property tycoons to
do more to help solve the financial hub's potentially
destabilising housing shortage, Reuters reported last week.
Evergrande was once again one of the largest fallers, with
shares dropping 17% to a fresh 11-year low. They have fallen
more than 85% so far this year.
The developer has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its
many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning
that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks
to the country's financial system if not stabilised.
It is due to pay $83.5 million interest on Thursday for its
March 2022 bond.
The developer's woes also hurt bank stocks.
Reuters reported last week that Agricultural Bank of China,
had made some loan loss provisions for
part of its exposure to Evergrande while China Minsheng Banking
Corp and China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd
were considering rolling over some of their near-term
debt obligations, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.
Ag Bank's Hong Kong shares fell 4.1%, Minsheng Bank's lost
5.2% and CITIC Bank's shed 5.1%.
The fallout also added to pressure to the yuan, which fell
to a three-week low of 6.4848 per dollar in offshore trade
.
"I think it's one of the triggering points," said Mizuho
analyst Ken Cheung, who said market instability generated by
Evergrande added to the dollar's allure along with recent weak
economic data in China and expectations of U.S. tapering.
"With onshore markets on holidays, the PBOC may have less
guidance over the renminbi," he added.
